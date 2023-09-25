Disneyland Attraction Quietly Canceled, Closing Next Month

A popular Disneyland attraction has apparently been canceled and will be closing very soon.

The Disney parks and resorts are famous for a lot of things, but at the top of the list has to be all of the incredible rides and attractions offered at each and every location. From classic dark rides like Alice in Wonderland and Haunted Mansion to incredibly immersive new experiences like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Pandora – The World of Avatar, there’s no end to all of the magical memories that can be made at Disney.

This is especially true for Disneyland, which is accurately called “The Happiest Place on Earth.” With tons of iconic attractions, delicious food, and amazing shopping destinations, the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, can easily be considered the best Disney resort.

Here, guests will find all of the iconic Disney rides everyone knows, like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Alice in Wonderland, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, just to name a few.

However, there’s a lot more to do at Disney than wait in line for roller coasters and shop for some Mickey Ears. Guests also have access to dozens of fantastic live shows and entertainment offerings. The Disney parks and resorts are actually known for their long list of fun shows, ranging from Fantasmic! at both Disney World and Disneyland to Happily Ever After at the Magic Kingdom. Guests can also watch quite a few different parades at Disney, such as Magic Happens at Disneyland.

Magic Happens is where “Magic Comes to Life.” Disney describes the parade as a fun and colorful experience filled with magic. “With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers, and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. In addition, a stirring song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall brings some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before.”

According to the updated Disneyland Resort calendar, Magic Happens will be performed through October Sunday, October 15, 2023. After that date, there are no scheduled performances for Magic Happens, indicating the parade will be closing very soon.

Guests can watch Magic Happens at the original Disneyland Park, with showtimes at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

With the news that this parade will potentially be closing next month, we encourage guests to head over to Disneyland if they want one last chance to experience Magic Happens. It’s important to note that this has not been confirmed, but after October 15, there are no more showtimes for Magic Happens, meaning it’s more than likely this parade will be closing, at least for the time being. The Disney parks are no stranger to ride and attraction closures, with one of the biggest and most popular attractions closing earlier this year at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

We’re, of course, talking about Splash Mountain, which is currently in the process of being transformed into TIana’s Bayou Adventure, a new ride themed around The Princess and the Frog (2009). This new attraction will feature the titular Princess Tiana as she takes guests on a brand-new journey.

