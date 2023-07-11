Disney Confirms Crucial Detail Regarding Popular Attraction

We finally know when a popular attraction is returning!

From time to time, we, unfortunately, see Disney rides and attractions close to the Parks. This is usually to allow for refurbishments, as it’s crucial for Disney to maintain these experiences for Guests.

As we previously covered here at Inside the Magic, Toy Story Midway Mania is set to close on July 17, 2023, meaning Guests will be unable to shoot for high scores for quite a chunk of the summer. Back when we first reported on this closure, Disney was vague with the reopening timeframe of the attraction.

However, we now know when Toy Story Midway Mania will return to Disney California Adventure.

According to the official Disneyland website, Toy Story Midway Mania will reopen on August 18, 2023.

Toy Story Midway Mania can also be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World as well as the Tokyo Disney Resort. During this interactive experience, Guests will compete with one another for the highest score as they shoot at different targets.

During the attraction, Guests will see all of their favorite Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz, Ham, and Rex.

This attraction has been proven to be extremely popular over the years, becoming somewhat of a modern classic in Disney’s ever-growing catalog of theme park rides.

Disney is currently involved in one of its most controversial and high-profile refurbishments of all time, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s versions of Splash Mountain closing in 2023.

Soon, a new ride will replace this classic log flume ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. If you haven’t guessed, this new attraction will be based on Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

