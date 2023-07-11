Police, K9 Units Force Guests to Exit Universal Studios

Guests were met with some serious police presence at Universal Studios.

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a fantastic place to spend a family vacation. With incredible rides and attractions waiting around every corner, there’s no end to the fun you can have there.

Unfortunately, much like Walt Disney World, real-world incidents still occur at these magical places from time to time.

Recently, The Simpsons Ride, along with the Springfield area of the Park, was evacuated for an unknown reason, forcing Guests to flee the scene.

Several Guests shared details of the incident on social media. Some Guests reported seeing extra security walk through that section of the Park alongside K9 units.

On other sites, Guests reported seeing at least 15 police officers. Many Guests assumed someone had been injured on The Simpsons Ride, but this would not explain the intense police officer presence. It’s possible a Guest was injured, but we would expect the K9 units to be utilized for a different type of emergency.

Eventually, one source reported that security did a sweep after getting a call about a “suspicious incident.”

It’s possible a bag was left unattended and needed to be checked out:

That was speculation re the cause. OCSO responded to a call about a suspicious incident. They brought dogs out to sniff and cleared the area. They probably found an unattended bag or something else suspicious and needed to check it out.

At the time of publishing this article, no further information has been given on this incident. We will update our story as more information becomes available.

The Simpsons Ride is a motion simulator-based attraction and can also be found at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Simpsons Ride is currently undergoing refurbishment, specifically on its outdoor queue. The entrance plaza to the attraction is closed while work continues to be done. Guests will be met with construction walls at this time:

