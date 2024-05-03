Disney Confirms $5 Million Upgrade Coming to 59-Year-Old Attraction

A massive new project has been confirmed by Disney.

While the Disney theme parks are filled with classic dark rides, thrilling roller coasters, and stunning theming, there are several experiences that could be considered educational. Several Disney attractions focus on American history, including the Hall of Presidents, The American Adventure, and, of course, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, the latter of which is set to receive a huge upgrade.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, features a wide range of experiences that could be considered historical, with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln being a prime example. Disney’s audio-animatronic version of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln first debuted during the 1964 New York World’s Fair, with the figure eventually moving to Disneyland Park a year later.

For decades, guests have been able to sit down and enjoy hearing Abraham Lincoln speak, with actor Royal Dano providing an authentic interpretation of the former President in Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. However, this attraction is about to change significantly.

According to a recently discovered permit, Disneyland will soon be upgrading Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln. The new permit includes work to replace a platform, the construction of a new turntable, and upgrading various audio and visual systems. The permit’s budget is listed at $5 million, a considerable chunk of change for such an iconic experience. The new permit also lists new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln closed to guests on April 16, and no information has been given as to when the experience will reopen. There have been rumors of changes to this historic attraction for years, with the new permit confirming that some significant changes are now on the way.

The permit was discovered and shared on Twitter by Theme Park Wizard (@ParkWizar1).

Woah! This new permit matches the same parcel number as haunted mansion with a $5,000,000 evaluation!

Walt Disney himself had a keen interest in history and education. From the classic American architecture featured throughout Main Street, U.S.A., to the iconic Disney railroad, visitors will find a lot of American history preserved at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

In Florida, guests can sit down and relax for a 25-minute show called the Hall of Presidents, which shares the history of each and every one of America’s leaders. Much like Disneyland, guests can see Abraham Lincoln here as well as George Washington and other infamous American leaders. Guests can even see recent Presidents like Donald Trump and Joe Biden as well,.

In other Disney theme park news, a permit was also recently discovered for Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, with work being done to a specific show scene inside the attraction. The budget for this permit was listed as $50,000, a stark difference from the $5 million put aside for Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, but still exciting nonetheless.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion closed at the beginning of the year, and there is still no information as to when the classic dark ride will reopen.

