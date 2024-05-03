Disney Unveils New Crowd Control Measures Ahead of Hectic Weekend

Disney is unveiling a new way to wait in line this weekend.

In anticipation of May the 4th, better known as Star Wars Day, the Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new virtual queue. This new queue is intended to improve the shopping experiences offered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the event, which will feature new and exclusive items and limited-edition trinkets.

Virtual queues are typically used for all of Disney’s newest attractions, with the process really starting to take shape following the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge. This system allows guests to book a virtual spot in line from their phone at the start of their day, theoretically eliminating potential time spent physically waiting in line.

Guests and fans alike have heavily debated the efficiency of virtual queues, with many longing for the days of paper FastPasses and actually waiting in line themselves. There’s no denying just how popular some of Disney’s latest and greatest attractions, like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, have been, but for some, the virtual queue system is too complicated.

In an attempt to make the experience as smooth as possible this weekend, Walt Disney World has revealed it will use a Virtual Queue to control access to May the 4th shopping at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

As stated on the official Walt Disney World Resort website, guests will be able to utilize a new virtual queue to do some Star Wars shopping this weekend.

Use the virtual queue on May 4, 2024, to purchase new and limited-edition items celebrating Star Wars Day.

May the 4th be with you! Celebrate Star Wars Day by poring over an exciting mix of Star Wars-themed adult and youth apparel, collectibles and limited-release pins at Stage 1 Company Store in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A virtual queue will be in place for this shopping event. Tips for Joining the Virtual Queue You must have valid theme park admission (and, if applicable, theme park reservations) for Disney’s Hollywood Studios to join the virtual queue.

You can join the virtual queue starting at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on May 4, 2024. Please be aware that you do not need to be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when you request to join the virtual queue.

Download the My Disney Experience app and ensure location services are turned on. Visit the “Virtual Queues” section in the app to begin. Guests will be able to join the queue at 7 a.m. EST and are not required to be inside the park. However, they must have a valid theme park admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney states that merchandise is subject to availability, and it’s highly likely that a lot of inventory will sell out completely. Disney reiterates that joining a virtual Queue does not guarantee access to his event and that purchases will be limited.

