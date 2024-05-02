Disney Updates Plans for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Following Steven Tyler Verdict

Disney has shared a new update regarding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster officially shut down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on January 8, 2024, marking one of the most extensive refurbishments in the ride’s history. Disney kept details on the refurbishment vague, not sharing any details regarding its eventual reopening.

The roller coaster is an iconic part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Walt Disney World Resort, meaning losing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster for so long was a major disappointment for visitors.

However, Disney has shared a new, albeit very brief, update regarding this beloved attraction.

The official Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster attraction webpage has been updated to reflect a new statement by Disney. Instead of reading, “Please check back here for updates,” the website now reads, “This attraction is planned to reopen in summer 2024.” At the very earliest, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster could have been closed for a total of four months if it reopened on May 1 or up to eight months if Disney waited until the end of September to get the ride back up and running.

According to the Walt Disney World Resort website, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is listed as being closed until June 30, 2024, which is the furthest date the calendar will show.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is one of the most popular and exhilarating rides found in Walt Disney World, reaching top speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour. The coaster is also one of the few Disney park rides to feature full inversions, making it one of the most intense experiences at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The coaster is located at the end of Sunset Boulevard, right next to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Hollywood Studios’ other major thrill ride.

There has been a lot of talk about Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster recently, primarily due to the ride’s theming. Not only is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster an exhilarating thrill ride, but it also features world-renowned rock band Aerosmith at the center of its story. Steven Tyler and the rest of the band address guests directly in the ride’s show, offering them backstage passes and a “super” stretch limo, and the band’s music plays during the ride.

However, due to recent allegations made against the Aerosmith frontman, rumors have been swirling regarding the possibility of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster getting a complete retheme.

Over the last two years, Steven Tyler has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women, prompting outrage from both fans of his music and fans of this iconic Disney theme park ride. The first claim comes from a lawsuit filed by Julia Holcomb in 2022, with the second suit in 2023 coming from Jeanne Bellino. Bellino claims she suffered “physical, psychological, and emotional injuries” after the musician allegedly groped, kissed, and simulated sex without her consent. Tyler has vehemently denied these claims, with a judge dismissing Bellino’s suit earlier this week.

According to Fox News, a federal New York judge dismissed Bellino’s suit for good, meaning Bellino cannot file a similar suit against Tyler in the future.

While nothing has been stated by Disney, the company has a history of cutting ties with celebrities, especially within its theme parks, meaning it’s a real possibility that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster could lose its Aerosmith theming at some point. For years, fans have theorized what bands could replace Aerosmith, with other world-renowned groups being pitched, like Queen, The Rolling Stones, and even Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, a band featured throughout the Muppets franchise.

Do you enjoy riding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? What’s your favorite thrill ride at Walt Disney World?