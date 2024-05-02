Bluey Shares Her Official Favorite Episodes of Fan-Favorite Series

Unless you’ve lived in a cave since 2018, you’ll undoubtedly know the name “Bluey.” For the past three (hopefully soon four) seasons, Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan have been a part of our lives for over 150 different episodes on Disney+, and the beloved blue dog has captured our hearts and our screens ever since.

It’s no secret that the show is changing with the presumed season four, and one of the predicted changes is that Bluey might be taking a backseat for some of the supporting characters to step in. If that’s indeed the case, it’s logical to assume that everyone’s favorite cartoon dog might be a little threatened.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

Since it’s been alluded to that the potential fourth season will expand to include many more of Bluey’s friends, fans might want to brush up on some of Bluey’s best performances. Fortunately for them, she already has her own recommended playlist.

The Official Best of Bluey

No matter what age of Bluey buff you are, the show’s official website has plenty of resources to suit your fandom needs, including a list of episodes for each of your favorite characters. While this writer is partial to Jack the Jack Russell, Bluey’s page is absolutely loaded with her best work spanning all three seasons.

Related: Florida Welcomes ‘Bluey’: Disney Fans’ Favorite Pup Comes to Life This Summer!

While many newcomers to the cult of the cartoon dog might be tempted to watch every single episode in order (many do), the official Bluey guide shares a whole host of episodes that show the full range of the beloved blue heeler.

“Fruitbat” (Season 1, Episode 8)

“Not wanting to go to bed, Bluey tries to dream about being a nocturnal fruit bat so she can stay up all night long, and soon she finds herself flying through the night sky.”

In all honesty, many of Bluey’s season 1 episodes aren’t nearly as emotionally weighty and gripping as they are in later entries. That said, “Fruitbat” gives Ludo’s animators an opportunity to experiment with some unique visuals and techniques.

Related: Bluey’s “Baby Daddy” Breaks the Internet

In the words of Master Yoda, “Truly wonderful the mind of a child is.” Bluey’s dreamscape brilliantly represents that statement as she flies like one of the titular fruitbats over a world of giant board games and rugby matches with friends. While it’s not the most profound episode on the list, it’s still a sweet and wholesome entry.

“The Creek” (Season 1, Episode 29)

“Copycat” (Season 1, Episode 39)

“Bluey’s having fun copying everything Dad says and does, but the game takes a serious turn when Bluey finds a hurt budgie, and they have to make an emergency trip to the vet.”

If there’s one thing the show has mastered, it’s introducing young audiences to difficult subjects they will eventually encounter as they age. The concept of death is more than likely one lesson parents would prefer to keep from their children as long as they can. However, this episode offers a way to spark a dialogue without making things too intense.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Directs Live Action ‘Bluey’

“Copycat” is one of the first episodes in which viewers quickly learn that Bluey isn’t the average kids’ show. Death is a part of life, and Bluey learns that lesson in an authentic and emotional way. Additionally, this episode addresses the subject of grief and helps viewers process those feelings in a healthy way.

“Camping” (Season 1, Episode 43)

“While on a camping holiday, Bluey makes a new friend called Jean-Luc. Bluey may not understand him, but they find common language playing and hunting for a wild Daddy pig.”

“Copycat” might have been a sad episode for many viewers, but “Camping” is one that consistently renders even adult viewers into a puddle of emotional goo. Very few lines hit harder than the cold truth. Chilli drops with the line, “Well look, sometimes special people come into our lives, stay for a bit. Then they have to go.”

Related: One Last Lesson: Bluey Learns About Change

While it’s safe to assume that Jean-Luc isn’t dead and that Bluey will canonically see him again if the ending is to be believed, “Camping” is how the show introduces the very real concepts of comings and goings in our daily lives. Friends, partners, and so on might only be in our circle for a brief while, and that can be hard for many to come to grips with. We’ve all been in Bluey’s pawprints at some point in our lives, but it’s comforting to know “the bit where they were here was happy…”

“Typewriter” (Season 2, Episode 49)

“Mini Bluey” (Season 3, Episode 6)

“Rain” (Season 3, Episode 18)

“When a heavy summer rain thunders over the Heeler home, Bluey is determined to dam the water in the front yard while Mum tries to stop her constantly tracking mud into the house.”

Ever hear the phrase “silence speaks volumes?” “Rain” is an episode of Bluey told entirely through visuals and music instead of dialogue or lengthy story beats.

Related: Is Your Dog a ‘Bluey’ Fan? Here’s Why!

The premise is simple: Bluey and Chilli are seen together on a rainy day. However, the episode also shows just how much character Bluey truly has. So much emotion, playfulness, and personality are revealed through both characters involved that it’s impossible not to get sucked in. Along with episodes like “Sleepytime,” it’s another example of the animators strutting their stuff.

“Perfect” (Season 3, Episode 14)

“Bluey’s Father’s Day card has to be perfect, but she can’t decide what to draw! So Mum reminds her about all the fun times she’s had with Dad and how he’s not so perfect either.”

Remember what we said earlier about realistic characters in Bluey? “Perfect” represents one of the most important lessons any viewer can learn at any age. Perfection is an illusion.

As much as fans love to put Chilli and Bandit up on a pedestal as the golden standard of parenting, this episode shows multiple cases of Mum and Dad missing the mark. Mistakes are made, but both parents are quick to apologize and correct their errors. Bluey might still be coming into her own as a young artist-to-be, but she still doesn’t have to be perfect to win her family’s love.

Related: Sensitive Viewers Push Warning for ‘Bluey’

Granted, these entries are only eight out of the 154 episodes in the show’s canon, but they still give a well-seasoned sampling of Bluey’s range, antics, and character development across the current three seasons. Fans have a wealth of material to view at their leisure, but there’s nothing wrong with starting with this compilation.

What’s your favorite episode starring Bluey? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!