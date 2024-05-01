‘Bluey’ Drops Banned Episode, Without Disney

Disney+ has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make Bluey more accessible to viewers around the world. However, one notorious episode has skirted past the American censors without the aid of the mouse.

To say that Bluey has become a cultural phenomenon would be a grand and glorious understatement, and Disney’s partnership with Ludo has been essential in bringing the Heeler clan to a broader audience. However, Disney has occasionally been more than a little trigger-happy in censoring Australia’s most beloved export. Disney+ has even gone as far as banning entire episodes from the show’s original American run.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Teases Longer Episodes, Preps Fans for Something Even Bigger

It’s no secret that the show has covered multiple subjects that some parents might consider a bit much, but that’s more along the lines of mature topics like death and divorce. It’s also true that Disney has been heavy-handed in censoring jokes about unicorn poop and an occasional semi-naughty one-liner. However, the episode that Disney+ consistently kept from subscribers was the infamous “Dad Baby,” seen below courtesy of Bluey’s official account.

Dad Baby Drops on YouTube

The show isn’t exactly what many would call scandalous, so the idea that the Walt Disney Company would even need to alter such a wholesome series is outright bizarre. Imagine the surprise felt by hundreds of Bluey fans when the show’s official YouTube channel published an entire, uncensored, and unaltered episode not allowed onto Disney+.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Creator Confirms Underaged Drinking in Recent Episode

This isn’t the first time Inside the Magic has addressed this episode, but it has something of a reputation within the fanbase. The previous report made the following statement.

Disney has been notoriously heavy with their censorship lately, and Bluey is just the one that’s suffered the most in recent reports. Not only are innocent jokes and lines being altered, removed, and then strangely put back in, but the company is still keeping specific episodes away from American subscribers due to content. “The episode in question sees Bandit and Bluey lampooning the subject of pregnancy and birth with Bingo in a baby carrier strapped to the patriarch’s chest. It’s cute and rife with physical comedy (all at Bandit’s expense), but what’s really so terrible about it?”

Once more, it seems that Disney has fallen back into the habit of walking on eggshells to avoid offending the company’s more sensitive audience members. Nowadays, even the whiff of potential controversy is enough to cause the mouse to tremble. So, the folks at Ludo decided to share the episode without the need for Disney+.

A Bold Move by Bluey

In a “cheeky” sort of way, Ludo Studios has essentially gone over Disney’s head and brought the scandalous episode of Bandit giving birth in the backyard to audiences everywhere. While this likely won’t result in any hot water between the two studios, it’s still a gutsy move on the part of the Australian animation company.

Related: Bluey’s “Baby Daddy” Breaks the Internet

In reality, this might be the studio’s way of allowing die-hard and dedicated Bluey buffs to complete the set. Now, all of the show’s episodes can be streamed, viewed, and enjoyed by its massive fanbase. It might also prompt Disney to loosen its grip and let the pups play pretend.

Were you offended by this scandalous episode banned by Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!