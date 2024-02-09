Controversial ‘Bluey’ Episode Becomes “Best TV Ever Made”

It’s no secret that Bluey has taken the world by storm since arriving on Disney+, and the beloved series from Ludo Studios has cultivated a massive fan following, especially with adults. However, one episode seems to have a global appeal that has viewers absolutely spellbound.

From “Magic Xylophone” to “Cricket,” the series has truly captured the world by the heartstrings, but one episode that has countless viewers tuned in is “Sleepytime. Although the series just completed its third season, this emotionally charged dreamscape from season 2 utilizes so many elements that make the show worth watching.

The episode “Sleepytime” has been the subject of discussion in and out of the Bluey fandom for some time, but some outlets like Upworthy call it “The best 8 minutes of TV ever made.” The question is, why?

Bluey Rules the Galaxy in “Sleepytime”

The beloved series from Bluey creator Joe Brumm has often been described as a show about parenting that kids can watch too, and that energy is undoubtedly felt in “Sleepytime.” Tots adjusting to sleeping alone rather than sharing a bed with their parents or siblings is an expected milestone in many families, and Upworthy’s Annie Reneau elaborates on the show’s realness when she writes,

“A kids’ show acknowledging that children frequently end up in parents’ or siblings’ beds is refreshing to see. So real. Second of all, the tenderness with which Bingo’s budding independence is handled is just lovely. People often praise “Bluey” as a show that depicts good parenting examples, and it does. But it does that while being real—there’s one episode where Chili, Bluey and Bingo’s mom, says, “I JUST NEED 20 MINUTES WHERE NO ONE COMES NEAR ME,” and moms everywhere felt it in their bones.”

It would be one thing if the show did simply that, maybe gave it a comical twist with some cartoonish gags and visuals seen in other episodes (talking about you, “Stories”), but the episode takes a truly psychedelic turn by mixing Bingo’s dreams reacting to the physical environment in the Heeler household.

The episode has little in the way of dialogue, but the stars of the show are the visuals and soundtrack, presenting a dreamy trip across the solar system set to Holst’s “Jupiter.” As the viewer is pulled into Bingo’s dreams, the emotional weight of the short episode hits them like a freight train.

While “Sleepytime” isn’t immune to the cartoonish and comical bits, especially Bandit getting kicked right in the “biscuits,” the imagery representing childhood imagination, the adjustment to change, and a mother’s love is truly what really sells the whole experience.

Some of the show’s best episodes are driven more by emotion rather than reason or relatability, and this one is the finest example. Although having previously been exposed to how powerful classical music can be when set to a visual medium, this writer can certainly say he was unprepared for the weight of the episode’s ending upon first viewing.

You can read parenting articles, see viewers post about it on social media platforms like X and Reddit, but the best way to truly understand what makes “Sleepytime” so great is to simply view it for yourself. All three seasons of Bluey are readily available on Disney+, and it still continues to be one of the finest series on the streaming service.

What did you think about “Sleepytime?” Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!