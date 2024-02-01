Home » Movies & TV » Television

Disney Unleashes ‘Bluey’, “Crotch Shots” and Groin Jokes Galore

Bandit doing yoga

Credit: Ludo Studios

Ludo’s beloved Bluey has had a difficult time with the American censors, as some of the content fit for Australian viewers has been dubbed problematic for those of us here in the States. However, fans recently pointed out that Disney+ is starting to loosen its grip.

Bluey with a shocked expression
Credit: Ludo Studio

For those not in the know, Bluey came under fire in recent months with the introduction of its third season. Many fans pointed out that some jokes in the original Australian cut did not make it onto Disney+, such as references to Bandit’s groin or the image of Aunt Trixie on the toilet.

Unlike the “body-shaming” opening sequence of “Exercise,” which was the Bluey team’s decision, these cuts were previously made by Disney. However, a post on r/Bluey pointed out that the studio might be undoing some of its censorship.

Pulling Back on Bluey

Censored Bandit in Bluey
Credit: Edited by Inside the Magic

Fans on Bluey’s subreddit observed that a few of the previously censored episodes, namely “Faceytalk,” “Explorers,” “Housework,” and “Born Yesterday,” had their original jokes unedited. After personally watching the episodes listed, this writer can indeed confirm that the previously censored scenes are on full display, but did they really warrant Disney’s meddling?

No one, cartoon dog or otherwise, wants to take a child-sized amount of force straight to the groin, but that doesn’t mean it’s not funny when it happens to Bandit. Additionally, this has sparked a dialogue among fans pleading to Disney to release some of the unseen episodes like the infamous “Dad Baby” onto the platform.

Bingo and Bluey on top of a sad Bandit in a captain's hat
Credit: Ludo

u/derekpeake2 points out how strange and pointless some of these seemingly needless edits are.

“Some of the censorship starts to feel arbitrary when you realize they left in multiple scenes of people using the toilet. Especially the one with Trixie.”

Understandably, they aren’t the only party who shares that thought process. While nixing things like “dingleberries” might be excusable in some circles, who among us hasn’t enjoyed the occasional fart joke or bout of toilet humor?

Chilli on the hunt in Bluey
Credit: Ludo

Hardcore Bluey buffs might even go as far as considering this as a good omen and that maybe Disney is beginning to lighten up about how much of the show’s identity the censors strip away in the name of protecting the children’s (or parents’) sensitivities.

Joking aside, it might not be long until American audiences fully see the show as Joe Brumm and his team of gifted animators intended. Fingers crossed, we’ll hopefully get some more “adult” humor from the beloved blue heeler sometime soon.

