Policy Overhaul at Disney in Response to Ride Injury, Safety Rule Enhanced

If you are a fan of Disneyland Resort and you love coasters, there is a reason Disney often has rules surrounding no loose articles, which this bloody story dives into.

While a Disneyland vacation is meant to be a magical one, it may not always turn out like that, especially if an injury is sustained while on that vacation. Typically, guests do not get hurt on attractions at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, but things do happen. For example, in the first three months of 2024 alone, Walt Disney World saw eight guests hospitalized for over 24 hours or more due to in-park injuries.

As Inside the Magic has previously shared, “A 63-year-old guest fell exiting Kilimanjaro Safaris, while a 70-year-old fell entering Spaceship Earth. In January, a 32-year-old fainted on Space Mountain, and 46-year-old experienced headaches and nausea after Tron Lightcycle / Run. Another January incident involved a 73-year-old losing consciousness on Spaceship Earth. Other incidents included a 68-year-old experiencing shortness of breath after Slinky Dog Dash (February) and a 44-year-old having a seizure following Frozen Ever After (March). Also, a 29-year-old guest losing consciousness after Summit Plummet at Blizzard Beach water park in February.”

Disney has found ways to correct other potential hazards that could injure guests.

In 2022, we saw filming with loose articles banned on Space Mountain.

This was shown through signage, as you can see in Sophie’s X post from two years ago. Now, these filming signs are plastered all over the attraction. Since the rule calls for no loose cameras or recording devices, a guest could ride with a camera on a secured chest mount, but a handheld phone or camera is a no-no.

what happened on space for them to add these signs everywhere lol

This is because, with rollercoasters that are bumpy, like Space Mountain, or coasters that have multiple vehicles passing over each other at different points in the track, a lost item could mean it will fall and hit someone else, which could be very serious moving at high speeds.

TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom also has the same rule, and recently, we shared that Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure does as well.

Not only is filming not allowed, but all loose articles must be stored in the compartment in front of you when you board the coaster, and there is reason for that.

On an online forum, guests have been sharing their worst Disney experiences, and one guest shared an incident in which they left California Screamin’, which is what Incredicoaster was named before the Pixar Pier theming and ended up severely injured.

“First year that (then) California Screamin’ opened. I was sitting in the last car by myself. The countdown finished and we launched. Brutal pain and dripping blood ensued. Someone up near the front threw a full plastic coke bottle into the air when the ride catapulted and it hit me in the nose. There was a crew of folks waiting at the end of the ride to meet with me and the bottle thrower. They escorted the bottle thrower off in one direction and a couple others went with me to the first aid spot. Back then it was just behind the Mission Tortilla Factory, across from Bountiful Valley Farm.”

Universal Orlando Resort follows a similar practice, with some of its coasters even having metal detectors that guests must clear before boarding any attraction. No loose items are allowed, which helps ensure that you do not lose any items and that you do not have any items lost on you.

Since these rides clearly state that filming is not allowed and loose articles should be stored, failure to comply with these rules can possibly result in being escorted out of the theme park and trespassed on by Disney for life, depending on what Disney would like to do, even if you do not drop anything on another guest.

Filming bans is something we are seeing more guests want more of, especially when it comes to live-streaming in the theme park. Right now, there is no rule against filming in the parks or on many of these rides, but if more complaints do surface, there is always a chance Disney can follow Tokyo Disney Resort’s lead and remove filming on rides altogether.

Do you agree with Disney’s filming bans for guest safety?