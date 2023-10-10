Disney Officially Prohibits Filming, Iconic Attraction Erects Signage

There is one way that many of us choose to capture our vacation when we go to Disney. Now, that form of remembering a Disney vacation will never be allowed again.

Whether you are visiting Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort, or Shanghai Disneyland, you will likely be snapping photos the entire time. From the moment that you arrive, your phone is out taking pictures of Main Street, U.S.A., the churro you just bought, or Cinderella Castle (or any of the castles) looming in the distance. Then, when you arrive at Haunted Mansion, you whip out your phone to take a photo of the exterior of the ride, and, again, begin taking videos of the attraction itself.

When it comes to filming at Disney, there are different rules in each park.

Tokyo Disney Resort, which is composed of Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland, does not allow filming on attractions, nor does it allow live-streaming. Some attractions like Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast do not enforce the rule strongly; however, attractions like Journey to the Center of the Earth or Tower of Terror have very strict no-filming policies. This is not in fear that a guest will drop their phone or camera, but to preserve the attraction in a way that a camera will not interrupt the experience of others around them.

Walt Disney World Resort actually banned filming on a few attractions. On Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, guests cannot film with their phone or any other loose article. If the guest does have the camera strapped to them with a chest mount or another mount, then filming is allowed.

The Tomorrowland attraction, located in Magic Kingdom, now has signs outside of its entrance saying that “phones and cameras are not permitted while riding. Items must be secured on the person, in a vehicle storage pouch, or left with someone who is not riding.”

But, this might just be the beginning.

There are certain safety issues that can arise from someone holding their phone in their hand, especially during a thrill attraction. If they were to drop their phone, there is a possibility that it could fly back behind them and injure another Disney park guest sitting behind them.

Disney also has this rule to ensure that phones and cameras do not fall and get lost.

This, in turn, could mean that we see Disney add similar signage for rides like Big Thunder Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Slinky Dog Dash, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and others.

It should be noted that at other theme parks, including at Disney’s biggest competition in Universal Orlando Resort, there are already rules in place for guests to not use their cell phones while riding.

Now, Disneyland is beginning to ban filming in their parks.

Created and designed by Walt Disney himself, Disneyland has since become a beloved destination for families and Disney enthusiasts from around the globe. The theme park is divided into several themed lands, each offering a unique and magical experience.

One of the most famous and recognizable landmarks of Disneyland is Sleeping Beauty Castle, an enchanting centerpiece that welcomes visitors upon entering the park. After walking down Main Street, U.S.A., there are several lands that you can experience.

Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Liberty Square, Critter Country, Adventureland, Frontierland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey’s Toontown are all lands that you can experience while in the Disney Park. From Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Space Mountain, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while in Disneyland.

There’s plenty of fun to be had next door, as well, at Disney California Adventure Park. But, no one can deny that the most iconic theme park in Anaheim is Disneyland Park, and much of that has to do with its classic look and original design.

Recently, new signage was added in front of Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure.

The Incredicoaster is the star of Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort. Formerly California Screamin’, this wooden rollercoaster recently received The Incredibles (2004) treatment to welcome a new generation of guests!

The signage indicates that all loose articles must be stored before riding, and on the photo, shows items like glasses, Mickey ears, and phones. This attraction will likely have the same treatment that Space Mountain in Disney World has, allowing guests with properly mounted cameras to film as it is the loose article issue that forbids filming at the moment.

Considering the attraction goes entirely upside down, it is not shocking to hear that Disney would not like people holding phones when they could easily fall. That being said, it will be interesting to see what other thrill rides may receive similar signage. It should be worth noting that loose articles have always been stored on Incredicoaster, but there was no signage telling guests to do so.

One guest said, “Pretty sure these loose item rules have been in place forever, but I’ve rarely seen cast members enforce them, especially with phones. Wish they would, because rides go down frequently from people dropping phones.”

Another mentioned, “The safety videos for Incredicoaster, Space Mountain, and Indiana Jones have always instructed riders to place all loose items in the storage pouches. It’s not a new concept; they just hopefully seem to be reminding and enforcing it more.”

Someone else noticed the sign on another Disney attraction; they said, “Saw these today on Incredicoaster and Goofy’s Sky School. They didn’t have them on Big Thunder, Matterhorn, Indy or anywhere else, as far as I know.

Seems like they are enforcing (or at least have signs that say that they are enforcing) a “no hand-held or unsecured items” policy similar to TRON and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom. The signage is similar to that at MK’s Space Mountain.”

So, as we predicted, the loose article signage is indeed spreading. If you want to film on rides, bringing a chest mount for your camera can help prevent any disappointment.

