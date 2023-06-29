Proposed Disneyland Livestream Ban Gains Traction

Your favorite Disneyland livestream could be shut down for good.

Disney live streamers bring the magic of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney to thousands of fans at home. But the Disneyland Resort Guests who encounter them in person often report disruptive, violating experiences. One TikToker allegedly screamed vulgarities at Guests to make them leave an area he wanted to film in. Another YouTube couple gained infamy last year after reportedly visiting the Southern California Disney Park while infected with COVID-19.

This week, Disney Parks fans took to Reddit yet again to debate the ethics of live streaming at Disneyland Resort. Once again, an overwhelming majority called for a permanent livestream ban.

“A YouTuber can find quiet places to film, they can theoretically ask people permission to be in shots etc.,” u/Matcha_Maiden argued. “A livestreamer is filming everyone without permission, being extremely annoying on rides (we’ve all seen them on rides at this point) and generally not acting like well behaved Guests. There may somehow be exceptions, but I feel like live streaming needs to be banned.”

“Exactly this,” u/WhyIsItAlwaysADP agreed. “By watching them you’re only encouraging more of it.”

While some said that Disneyland Resort Guests should not expect privacy, most argued that Disney can and should change that. In 2022, Tokyo Disney Resort placed strict guidelines on vlogging and filming that effectively banned live streaming. A few months later, Disneyland Resort banned all filming on Space Mountain.

“Disneyland isn’t a public place,” u/EmbarrassedBass9281 wrote. “It’s private property that you have to pay to enter lmao. It’s not unreasonable to not want to be filmed.”

u/25_hr_photo suggested that a Disneyland livestream ban could also benefit those behind the camera, who might be ruining the Disney Parks for other Guests and themselves.

“I saw my first live streamer a few months ago when I went with my parents and girlfriend,” the fan recalled. “This dude was in his 30’s or 40’s getting on Alice in Wonderland alone with the most blank expression on his face, cords going from his phone into his backpack. He wasn’t looking at anything, just blankly at his phone responding to people. Seeing this dude running on autopilot… it was one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.”

Should there be a Disneyland livestream ban? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.