Disney Characters Signal Emergency as Adult Starts Physical Fight With Child

Two Disney characters were shocked at Disneyland Resort when a parent encouraged their child to violently attack another during a playful game. The child pushed the victim to the ground and threw a piece of furniture on top of him.

Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Donald Duck are most commonly seen in parades, shows, and meet-and-greets at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Check the Disneyland Resort app or daily entertainment schedule for up-to-date showtimes and appearance schedules to guarantee seeing a favorite character.

Guests looking for more spontaneous experiences are in for surprises at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park, where Disney characters roam randomly throughout the day. Though you’re not guaranteed a photo or autograph, the characters will dance, play games, and sometimes ride attractions with Disney Parks guests. Watch the fireworks in Fantasyland with your favorite Disney Princess, or hop aboard Mad Tea Party with Alice and The Mad Hatter!

Unfortunately, a spontaneous character sighting at Disneyland Park became a nightmare for one child. Redditor u/ladymissmeggo recently recalled a horrifying sight while watching their six-year-old play musical chairs with Alice and The Mad Hatter in Fantasyland.

“He was down to the final two, with this kid that was probably about [ten], whose family was yelling at him from the sidelines to push my son out of the chair,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “I couldn’t believe it when the kid actually did.”

The child pushed the chair so hard that the boy fell out, picked it up, and sat in it himself.

“My son went flying out of the chair(and he’s abnormally tall for his age so that was some serious force),” the parent continued. “After the [Disney cast members] stared at each other for a while, they awkwardly moved on and declared the other kid the winner.”

Luckily, the six-year-old was uninjured. But the incident changed his parent’s perspective on The Happiest Place on Earth.

“The whole world is so different post-pandemic, but it feels extra sad just how much it’s affected the park, too,” they wrote. “I’ve been going to Disneyland regularly for 40 years, but for the first time in my life, I’m not really eager to get back.”

