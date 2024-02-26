‘Mary Poppins’ Given “Woke” Update Over Racial Slur

Mary Poppins (1964), the widely beloved Disney film watched by generations of fans, has had its rating updated by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), which now says that the film contains an offensive, outdated racial slur. This could very well give the accusations that Disney is an overly “woke” company just a little bit more credibility.

While Mary Poppins is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made by the Walt Disney Company and is acclaimed for its fusion of live-action and animation, its iconic score, and legendary performances by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the BBFC feels that it is now not appropriate for all audiences in the United Kingdom. Its age rating has been updated from U (listed as “suitable for all” and equivalent to the Motion Picture Association’s G) to PG (Parental Guidance).

Related: Disney Legend, ‘Mary Poppins’ Star, Glynis Johns Dies at 100

The BBFC classifies PG films, now including Mary Poppins, as “General viewing, but some scenes may be unsuitable for young children. A PG film should not unsettle a child aged around eight or older. Unaccompanied children of any age may watch, but parents are advised to consider whether the content may upset younger, or more sensitive, children.” In the United States, Mary Poppins is currently rated G and available for all audiences.

The rationale for changing the age rating of Mary Poppins (and potentially limiting its viewership by children, its target audience) is apparently the use of the racial slur “Hottentots,” per the Daily Mail. In the film, a character named Admiral Boom (Reginald Owen) uses the word twice; given that he is a delusional man who thinks his house is a naval ship, it is likely that even in the 1960s, the Walt Disney Company did not mean to endorse the word.

However, given that the word is later used to describe Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) and the Banks children have their faces darkened by soot in what can be perceived as the use of blackface, there is an extra layer of offensiveness to the word in context.

“Hottentots” is a term that was previously used to describe the Khoikhoi of South Africa and Namibia, initially by the Dutch in the 17th century. Over the centuries, the word has come to be seen as derogatory and outdated and has generally fallen out of use.

Related: Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Was Inspired By…’Mary Poppins’?

Despite its general irrelevance in the modern era, the powers that be in the U.K. have decided it is offensive enough to reclassify Mary Poppins. In a statement, the BBFC said, “We understand from our racism and discrimination research… that a key concern for… parents is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language or behaviour which they may find distressing or repeat without realising the potential offence…Content with immediate and clear condemnation is more likely to receive a lower rating.”

In recent years, the Walt Disney Company has come under repeated fire from conservative groups and politicians for being a so-called “woke” company for its attempts at social progressiveness, even being labeled the most “woke'” company in America. This new rating, even if it wasn’t made by Disney itself, will probably stoke those accusations even more.

Do you think that the rating update to Mary Poppins is justified? Let us know in the comments below!