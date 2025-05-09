Guests Alerted to Changes, Relocation at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios

A popular area has been cordoned off at the Walt Disney World Resort.

In the near future, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be transformed forever. The Grand Avenue location at the popular Disney World park will evolve into Monstropolis from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. franchise, and will include a first-of-its-kind roller coaster based on the iconic door scene in the final act of the 2001 movie.

This addition, of course, means that park staples such as the Muppet*Vision 3D attraction and eateries like Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano and PizzeRizzo will also be closed. Mama Melrose’s will shut down forever on May 11, while PizzeRizzo will close on June 8. As for Muppet*Vision 3D, the show will also permanently close on June 8. While some fans are sad to see the Muppets go, they will live on.

Reports have circulated that Disney Experiences plans on recording Muppet*Vision 3D for preservation purposes, while Kermit and the gang are confirmed to eventually take over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” Disney shared in a January press release. “Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard!”

While the arrival of Monstropolis is not close yet, there will be a series of new additions hitting Hollywood Studios this summer.

Last week, Disney Parks Blog revealed the Cool Kid Summer initiative. “Get ready to dance, play, and chill because Cool Kid Summer is taking over Walt Disney World Resort starting May 27 through September 1,” the post read. “This is the perfect destination for kids and kids-at-heart with DJ-fueled dance parties, surprise character appearances, hands-on activities, and nonstop summer vibes.”

“Jump into energetic fun at Animation Courtyard, where games and crafts will keep kids moving and creating all day long,” the post adds. “From magicians and jump rope performers to surprise character appearances, you never know what delightful moment is waiting around the corner!”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also welcome Mickey Mouse and Disney Junior friends “at a lively indoor DJ dance party,” where children can engage with their favorite characters and experience music. Ahead of this Cool Kid Summer event at Disney World, which will also cause Disney Jr. Play and Dance to close temporarily, guests should be aware that the usual outdoor spots for the Disney Junior characters have been blocked off by shrubbery and the characters relocated to another part of the theme park.

According to reports, Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, and Fancy Nancy are meeting in various locations around Echo Lake instead of their usual outdoor spots in Animation Courtyard. Beginning 12:30 p.m. daily, the characters can be met around Echo Lake–Fancy Nancy near Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular, Doc McStuffins close to Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction, and Vampirina near the 50’s Prime Time Cafe.

May 27 will mark the commencement of Cool Kid Summer and also be the day Hollywood Studios welcomes two new attractions to its roster. The Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show will open May 27 in the former location of Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, and The Little Mermaid—A Musical Adventure will also debut at the park.

Despite some thinking that Hollywood Studios is losing its identity, the park continues to attract large crowds thanks to classic rides such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

How do you feel about this relocation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!