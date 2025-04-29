Two Huge New Additions Are About To Hit Hollywood Studios

Big things are coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this May, and fans of both classic tales and villainous flair are in for a treat. Two completely reimagined live productions are preparing to make their grand debut, offering guests a fresh blend of nostalgia, spectacle, and immersive storytelling. But before the curtains officially rise, there’s an exclusive opportunity for Cast Members to experience the magic first.

Disney is rolling out previews for two brand-new stage shows, both of which will be located in Hollywood Studios. If you’ve been wondering what would replace the long-shuttered Voyage of the Little Mermaid or what Disney had in mind for its villain-themed experience teased last year, you’re about to get answers — and a whole lot of Disney magic to go along with it.

A Villainous Takeover at Sunset Showcase

Let’s start with the darker side of Disney. Over at Sunset Boulevard, just steps away from the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a new theatrical experience is preparing to cast a spell on guests. The production, called Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, will bring together some of Disney’s most infamous baddies in an elaborate, 40-minute stage show set in the newly themed Sunset Showcase venue.

Picture this: the enchanted magic mirror serves as your guide into a realm where the villains finally get their moment to shine — or perhaps scheme — and it all unfolds in a way that allows the audience to weigh in on which villain truly deserves redemption or, at the very least, a fairer tale.

From the dramatic flair of Maleficent to the chaotic energy of Cruella de Vil, and the theatrical menace of Captain Hook, the lineup reads like a who’s who of Disney troublemakers. The show promises large-scale production numbers, energetic performances, and an engaging narrative that leans into the idea that maybe, just maybe, villains have been misunderstood.

If you’ve been craving something bold and a little bit edgy at Hollywood Studios, this might just be it.

Ariel Returns — In a Whole New Way

Just around the corner, another show is making its long-awaited debut — though this one has a much more familiar heroine. After years of fans wondering what would become of the Voyage of the Little Mermaid theater, Disney is finally unveiling its replacement: The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.

This isn’t just a light refresh. It’s a full-on reimagining. New sets, upgraded lighting and effects, and a complete overhaul of the theater space will give this updated show a modern feel while keeping the core story that so many Disney fans know and love. Think of it as a Broadway-style presentation fit for the theme park stage, bringing Ariel’s underwater world to life in vibrant new ways.

Guests will be swept into the classic tale of a young mermaid longing to live among humans — complete with scenes featuring King Triton, Sebastian, Ursula, and, of course, Prince Eric. There’s plenty of heart, music, and magic here, and with Disney’s commitment to elevating its live entertainment offerings, this version of The Little Mermaid could become a new fan-favorite.

Cast Members Get the First Look

Before either of these shows opens to the general public, Disney Cast Members will be the first to take a peek behind the curtain. These preview opportunities are a long-standing tradition at Disney Parks, allowing the people who help bring the magic to life every day to experience it themselves before it’s released to guests.

According to current plans, Cast Member previews for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After are scheduled to take place on May 21, 22, and 23. Then, from May 24 through May 26, Cast Members will get their first chance to check out The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.

These preview dates are always subject to change — especially when it comes to live entertainment — but that’s the tentative schedule as of now. And once May 27 rolls around, both shows will be open to all guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

It’s clear that Disney is putting significant effort into making Hollywood Studios a more well-rounded experience. With so much focus in the past few years on thrill rides like Rise of the Resistance and Slinky Dog Dash, having more live entertainment options again helps balance out the park’s lineup and gives guests a reason to slow down, cool off, and be swept away by storytelling.

Why This Matters for Guests

These new shows are more than just additions to the entertainment schedule — they represent Disney’s continued commitment to evolving the guest experience. Whether you’re someone who loves to take in every show available or just need a break from the crowds and heat, having high-quality stage productions is a welcome addition.

And the fact that these two shows cater to very different audiences — one being an uplifting musical with a beloved heroine and the other being a stylish, villain-themed spectacle — means there’s something for just about everyone.

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World later this year, keep an eye on those showtimes. Both of these experiences are bound to draw interest from fans, and they may very well become staple offerings in Hollywood Studios for years to come.

Whether you’re team Ariel or rooting for the villains to finally get their due, May 27 will mark a big day at Hollywood Studios.