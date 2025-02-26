Confirmed: Operations for Disney World’s Slinky Dog Coaster Changed After 7 Years

Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the most immersive lands at Walt Disney World, bringing guests into Andy’s backyard with larger-than-life details and beloved characters from the Toy Story franchise. One of the land’s most popular attractions, Slinky Dog Dash, is a family-friendly roller coaster that lets riders experience what it’s like to race through a winding track aboard Slinky Dog himself.

Fans of the ride recently noticed an exciting update—Disney has fixed the color-changing lights that follow the ride vehicles, bringing back a long-missed element of the attraction. While this effect was always part of the ride’s original design, it had been out of commission for quite some time. Now, it’s back in action, adding even more vibrancy to the already playful atmosphere of Toy Story Land.

A Ride Designed to Capture the Spirit of Play

Slinky Dog Dash debuted alongside Toy Story Land on June 30, 2018, and quickly became one of the most sought-after attractions at Walt Disney World. The coaster is designed to look like Andy built it using a Dash & Dodge Mega Coaster Play Kit, with pieces of the track assembled in a way that mimics a child’s creative playtime.

Unlike traditional thrill coasters, Slinky Dog Dash is meant to be fun for the whole family, offering gentle yet exciting twists, turns, and bunny hops that give riders a smooth yet exhilarating experience.

One of the ride’s most visually stunning effects comes from the light fixtures that follow Slinky Dog as he makes his way around the track. These lights, which change colors in sync with the ride vehicles, were designed to enhance the nighttime experience, making the coaster even more dynamic after dark.

However, at some point, this feature stopped working, leaving nighttime riders without the full intended visual effect.

The Return of the Color-Changing Lights

Fans who frequently visit Hollywood Studios have been vocal about the missing lighting effect, as it played a key role in the ride’s overall ambiance. The lights were supposed to follow the ride vehicles as they zoomed along the track, shifting in color to match the movement of Slinky Dog. When they stopped functioning, it was a noticeable change, especially for guests who had experienced the ride in its full glory before the issue arose.

Recently, social media posts began surfacing from Disney fans and theme park enthusiasts celebrating the return of the lights. While some believed this was a brand-new fix, others pointed out that the lights had actually been working again for quite some time—just without much attention being drawn to their return.

Regardless of when the update officially happened, the important thing is that guests can now once again enjoy the ride with the added visual magic that makes Slinky Dog Dash feel even more immersive.

Disney has finally fixed the color changing lights that follow the Slinky Dog Dash ride vehicles! It’s great to see this effect working again. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uOj20Lb1En — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) February 26, 2025

Enhancing the Toy Story Land Experience

The return of the color-changing lights is a small but significant improvement to Toy Story Land, which has remained a guest favorite since its debut. While the land itself is vibrant and filled with fun details, it lacks substantial shade and indoor attractions, making enhancements to the existing rides even more important.

Slinky Dog Dash, being the flagship coaster of the area, plays a crucial role in the land’s overall appeal, and any updates to its effects contribute to making the experience more magical for visitors.

Disney is constantly working behind the scenes to maintain and enhance attractions, even if the changes aren’t always immediately noticeable. This fix serves as a reminder that even minor elements of a ride can have a big impact on how immersive and memorable an experience feels.

With the lights now functioning properly, nighttime rides on Slinky Dog Dash will once again have that extra bit of Disney magic that guests have come to expect.

The Future of Toy Story Land

With the color-changing lights back in action, many fans are wondering if Disney has other enhancements planned for Toy Story Land. While there haven’t been any major announcements regarding expansions, Disney has been gradually improving the land since its opening.

In 2023, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a Toy Story-themed restaurant, was added to provide guests with an indoor dining option. This addition was much-needed, as Toy Story Land’s lack of shade and air-conditioned spaces had been a common complaint among visitors.

Looking ahead, it’s possible that Disney could introduce additional enhancements to Slinky Dog Dash or other areas of the land. Given the ongoing popularity of Toy Story and the continued expansion of other lands within the Disney parks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more updates in the future.

Why Small Fixes Matter

While fixing a lighting effect might seem like a minor update in the grand scheme of Disney’s attractions, it’s these kinds of details that set the parks apart. Guests notice when an element of a ride isn’t working as intended, and when Disney takes the time to bring those elements back to life, it demonstrates a commitment to preserving the magic.

Slinky Dog Dash is one of the most popular attractions at Hollywood Studios, and its nighttime experience is now back to the way it was originally designed to be enjoyed. Whether you’re a first-time rider or a longtime fan, experiencing the ride with the color-changing lights once again functioning makes it even more exciting.