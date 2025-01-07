Disney World Makes Massive Changes to Beloved Toy Story Land

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has partially reopened the seating area at Woody’s Lunch Box, though some guests might be disappointed with the changes—or lack thereof. Despite the hopes of many visitors, there are still no new shade structures to help combat the Florida heat. In fact, the number of shaded spots appears to have decreased after the updates, which may be surprising for a dining area known for its popularity and exposure to the elements.

The current setup seems temporary, as construction is still ongoing in other sections of the space. However, the reopened portion shows no signs that additional shade will be part of the final design. This has led to speculation that the updates may be focused on something else entirely, such as improving drainage, rather than enhancing guest comfort through more covered seating.

Many Disney fans had been optimistic that these changes would address long-standing concerns about the lack of shelter from the sun. Since its debut, Woody’s Lunch Box has faced criticism for providing minimal relief from the heat—a significant issue in a park where outdoor dining spaces can quickly become uncomfortable during peak temperatures.

During a recent visit to the park, where the weather was unexpectedly cool and cloudy, the reopened seating area was observed with about one-third still behind construction walls. Interestingly, the far corner where a large shade structure had previously stood remains fenced off. This spot has been under refurbishment for quite some time, further fueling curiosity about whether the structure will return or if new plans are in place.

For those who want a shaded dining option nearby, there’s a temporary seating area set up in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, close to Alien Swirling Saucers. This alternative offers a reprieve from the sun, though it’s not as convenient for guests wanting to enjoy their meals near Toy Story Land’s vibrant atmosphere.

As Disney continues to enhance and refresh its park offerings, guests are eagerly watching for updates on the remaining sections of Woody’s Lunch Box. Whether more shade structures will eventually appear remains to be seen, but for now, visitors should be prepared for limited covered seating. Keeping an eye on construction progress will be key for anyone planning a trip soon, especially those hoping for more comfortable outdoor dining.

Woody’s Lunch Box continues to draw crowds for its fun-themed menu and nostalgic appeal, but addressing comfort concerns could make the experience even better for families and fans alike. Until further improvements are made, checking out other shaded spots in the park may be the best option for a more enjoyable mealtime.