Major Overhaul Underway in Toy Story Land, Demolition Confirmed

Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has quickly become one of the most popular areas at Walt Disney World, and it’s no surprise why.

With attractions like Slinky Dog Dash and Toy Story Mania, it immerses guests into the world of Andy’s backyard, making them feel like honorary toys in the process. Since its opening in 2018, Toy Story Land has drawn fans of all ages, thanks to its colorful, playful atmosphere and family-friendly rides.

However, it’s not just the attractions that keep visitors coming back. The recent addition of a new sit-down dining experience and some notable changes to Woody’s Lunch Box have stirred even more excitement.

One of the big changes happening right now is with Woody’s Lunch Box, the quick-service restaurant beloved for its comfort food.

Woody’s Lunch Box has been a favorite, offering delicious bites like the famous “Totchos” and Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich. Despite the tasty food, it has always been known for its limited seating. If you’ve ever visited, you’ll know the struggle of finding a spot to sit, especially in the hot Florida sun.

Recently, Disney took the first step toward fixing that problem by expanding the seating area, which had been undersized and lacking shade. The construction at Woody’s Lunch Box has been quite the project, with Disney demolishing a significant portion of the seating area, as the site has essentially been taken down to dirt​.

During this time, Disney has provided temporary seating areas in the walkway between Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

It’s an interesting workaround for those wanting to grab a bite at Woody’s Lunch Box while construction is ongoing. Once completed, the new seating area is expected to offer more space and shaded spots—something Toy Story Land desperately needed. Fans are eagerly awaiting the updates, as this will enhance the dining experience and allow more people to sit comfortably without having to resort to standing or hunting for a spot.

In addition to Woody’s Lunch Box getting a much-needed seating overhaul, the opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ earlier this year has added even more buzz to the land.

The new restaurant offers a table-service experience, something Toy Story Land was missing. The theming here is incredible, with oversized toys and playful details throughout the restaurant that make you feel as though you’ve been invited to Andy’s backyard for a barbecue.

With family-style servings of barbecue favorites like ribs, smoked brisket, and plant-based options, it’s quickly become a must-visit for those craving more than just quick service meals. Not only does it provide another dining option, but it also alleviates some of the pressure on Woody’s Lunch Box, giving guests more choices when it comes to mealtime.

Another reason for Toy Story Land’s enduring popularity is how well it appeals to guests of all ages. Attractions like Alien Swirling Saucers offer a fun, spinning ride that’s tame enough for little ones, while Slinky Dog Dash provides enough thrills to keep the bigger kids and adults entertained.

The land’s vibrant colors and larger-than-life props—from Woody himself to massive building blocks—create perfect photo opportunities, allowing families to capture their memories in a whimsical setting.

With all these updates and expansions, it’s clear that Disney is investing in keeping Toy Story Land fresh and enjoyable for guests. The construction at Woody’s Lunch Box may be a temporary inconvenience, but once it’s completed, it will surely enhance the experience for everyone. More seating, additional shade, and a better overall dining experience will only make Toy Story Land even more attractive to Disney visitors.

Of course, we should also note that a new Disney Pixar property will soon be joining Toy Story at Disney's Hollywood Studios: Monsters Inc.