The Central Florida Heat Started To Melt Plastic at Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye
A grand entrance to Walt Disney World, featuring the iconic blue and gold archway with "The Most Magical Place On Earth" slogan. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse flank each side. The sky glows a vibrant orange, suggesting either sunrise or sunset.

Credit: Inside the Magic

The summer of 2024 was the hottest in recorded history, breaking the record set in the summer of 2023.

A stunning castle with blue and gold spires stands tall under a vibrant, orange sunset sky. The sun shines brightly, casting a warm glow over the scene. Trees and a neatly manicured garden frame the foreground, evoking a magical Disney-like charm.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Based on recent trends and the effects of global warming, the summer of 2024 could end up being the coolest summer for the rest of our lives.

The effects of global warming are more acute in Florida. The state’s ocean waters have reached a record temperature, which has caused massive algae blooms to grow across the state.

In Central Florida, the average temperature this summer was nearly 95 degrees. That was just the temperature and does not take into account the humidity.

An emoji with a red face, sweat droplets, and its tongue sticking out is placed next to a fairytale castle under a bright blue sky with fluffy clouds. The image conveys a sense of heat and exhaustion, as if the character desperately needs heat relief in a magical theme park setting.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Throughout the summer, the feels like temperature was well over 110 degrees for weeks on end, causing crowds to flee Walt Disney World.

Those steamy temperatures continued through early September at Disney World, and guests were alarmed by what occurred due to the heat.

Last week, Disney World guests were at Disney Springs, sitting in the shade and trying desperately to cool off while having snacks and drinking water. While they sat during the hottest part of the day, one felt something warm running down her arm. It turned out that the heat was so intense that their Disney Springs shopping bag had started to melt from the Central Florida sunshine.

be careful with these disney bags in the sun ! got the ink on our skin and clothes, get the clear bags ! #disneyworld #disney #disneyparks #waltdisneyworld #disneytiktok #disney

The two visitors in question were left with blue tattoos from the Disney Parks bag that melted onto their arms. They removed the stain with their water bottles and quickly returned to a store for air conditioning.

The Central Florida heat is brutal for those on vacation but even worse for Walt Disney World cast members, who cannot leave their posts to head into the air conditioning. New Florida laws also make it more difficult for them to stop for drinks or head inside on a hot day.

Rapunzel waves during a parade
Credit: Michael Saechang via Flickr

A recent Florida law forbids municipalities from creating laws restricting work during the Florida heat waves or requiring water breaks on a hot day. So, while cast members keep the rope drop going and your favorite attraction running, Reedy Creek cannot mandate a required time for them to take a water break or have fans to help fight the humidity.

So, if the Florida heat can melt plastic bags, imagine what it can do to someone standing outside for an extended period. Don’t worry; winter is coming, and the Florida heat will calm down until next year.

What is the strangest thing you’ve seen happen due to the Florida heat? 

Rick Lye

