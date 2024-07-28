Centers for Disease Control Issues Dire Warning for Anyone Heading to Disney World

Everyone knows that when you head to Walt Disney World during the summer months, you will face extreme heat, humidity, and possibly a hurricane. For nearly three weeks now, the heat index in Central Florida has reached 100 degrees, but there’s something different this year.

Related: Disney World Pushes Cast Members in Extreme Heat to the Point of Passing Out

Many longtime Florida residents say that while it’s always been hot in Florida, this year has been different. The extreme heat for this extended period without some breaks makes the summer nearly unbearable, and Disney World is paying the price for it.

Walt Disney World has seen a dramatic decline in attendance this summer. While there are several reasons for this, including the cost, the lack of new attractions, and the complexity of a Disney World trip, the heat has also played a factor.

Now, we are learning just how dangerous this extreme heat in Central Florida can be. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control compiled by the Florida Policy Institute, Florida has the most heat-related illnesses in the country, ahead of desert states like Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Related: Urgent Warning Issued for Walt Disney World, Guest Must Take Precaution

Florida saw 26,000 emergency room visits and 5,000 hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses from 2018-2022, the latest Centers for Disease Control information. Florida also had 150 head-related deaths from 2018-2021.

The CDC defines a heat-related illness as any issue in which the body cannot cool itself, such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, or heat exposure.

While the numbers from the Florida Policy Institute are startling, most experts agree that they are most likely undercounted and that the state’s situation will worsen significantly.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, state officials routinely underreport heat-related illnesses. For example, they don’t include issues that are made worse by the heat, and some workers, especially undocumented ones, don’t report to state officials out of fear of being deported.

Related: Disney Worked Behind the Scenes to Pass Florida Law That Strips Cast Members of Basic Human Rights

Officials believe these numbers will worsen now that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis removed heat protections for outdoor workers in the state. At the urging of home builders, the Florida Legislature removed any local control of heat protections for workers.

The only bright spot for Florida’s workers is that OSHA is currently developing nationwide heat protection for workers, which should be available next year.

This past week saw the hottest day in recorded history so that Florida can expect significantly higher rates of heat-related illness. Anyone heading to Central Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort needs to protect themselves.

What do you do to beat the heat at Disney World?