Home » Disney

Urgent Warning Issued for Walt Disney World, Guests Must Take Precautions

in Disney, Disney Parks, Theme Parks, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
Sunset hues cast a dramatic backdrop over the iconic cinderella castle and the statue of walt disney and mickey mouse at a bustling disney theme park.

Credit: Inside the Magic

We’re only weeks away from hurricane season, but Disney World and the rest of Central Florida are in for some significant weather changes this week. While Central Florida is used to extreme heat and weather during the summer months, it has never seen anything like this in May.

Cast of Elemental enjoying a movie in a theater, all wearing sunglasses
Credit: Pixar

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Central Florida starting Monday and lasting through Friday. Over the next four days, meteorologists expect record-breaking temperatures at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

The heat will start on Monday in the low 90s, but by the middle of the week, Central Florida is expected to have temperatures in the high 90s, with some areas expected to break 100.

WESH 2 Orlando Meteorologist Eric Burris said:

These temperatures as building because there is a big ridge way up in the atmosphere of high pressure. It’s basically blocking anything from coming, which means by far and away the hottest temperature we’ve seen this year.

Indoor view of a mall with large ornamental rings near the entrance of a fantasia-themed store. people are walking around, with multiple floors visible in the background.
Credit: Becky Burkett

Given Central Florida’s humidity, the heat index will be over 100 degrees for the next four to five days. Despite the high temperature and humidity, there is very little threat of the severe thunderstorms that Florida is known for.

Walt Disney World guests must take certain precautions during these extreme weather events at the theme parks. They should drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun. Disney World frequently sees guests passing out from too much sun during a heat wave.

During these heat waves, Disney World guests will all head to a water park, but you better get there early. Typhoon Lagoon is only open from 10-5 every day next week, and Blizzard Beach is currently closed.

Olaf and Snowgies at Blizzard Beach
Credit: Disney

It is highly unusual for the Disney World Resort to hit 100 degrees this early in the year. Burris believes that 12 cities in Central Florida will set a new record for the hottest recorded day, and those cities could set records on multiple days.

If you are at the Walt Disney World Resort this week, make sure to take advantage of the free water available at all quick-service restaurants and some kiosks. If possible, return to your hotel during the hottest hours of the day and take a dip in the pool.

If you start to feel heat exhaustion coming on, get indoors as quickly as possible and find the nearest cast member for help.

What do you do to avoid the heat at Disney World? 

in Disney, Disney Parks, Theme Parks, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!