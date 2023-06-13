Guest Incites Debate Over Sneaking Food out of All-You-Can-Eat Disney World Restaurant

Ever wanted to sneak food out of an all-you-can-eat Walt Disney World restaurant? This Guest has the hack for you!

TikToker Trevor Cottrell (@trevorcc_) recently shared a video of himself sneaking leftover meat from Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Since the family-style table service dining experience doesn’t offer takeout containers, Cottrell improvised:

The clever Guest filled his refillable popcorn bucket with the leftovers and immediately took them home! Hundreds of commenters praised Cottrell’s ingenuity.

“Note to self- pack tupperware for our Hollywood Studios day,” said @caitlinwynne1.

“They had no takeout boxes at [‘Ohana] last week and I was so irritated,” @robpswife wrote. “*bring buckets and ziplocks*.”

“It honestly made me so mad that they will not do take out boxes,” @rachgroms agreed. “The amount of food waste was infuriating for a company that preaches sustainability.”

Still, some felt Cottrell’s actions would ruin the experience for others in the future.

“Delete this now before they catch on and change rules,” @mattwelsh said.

“It’s an all you care to eat not all you care to take,” @kl_flocco argued.

Currently, no official rule forbids taking food you purchase from restaurants at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs. But it’s best to follow Disney Cast Member instructions when dining at the Disney Parks.

More on the Newest Walt Disney World Restaurant

Roundup Rodeo BBQ opened in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March. Reservations for this all-you-can-eat experience often book out as soon as the 60-day window opens, so book your visit as quickly as possible!

“Rustle up some tasty BBQ fare at this western-themed restaurant where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys,” the official Walt Disney World restaurant description reads. “Discover what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys. At Roundup Rodeo BBQ, you will be surrounded by Andy’s rodeo at play––everything from western towns and train station playsets.”

“Plus, take a gander at images of popular characters, including a larger-than-life display of Jessie riding on the back of a Trixie pull toy! You can also view a scene of Bo Peep and her sheep posed to perform in the rodeo. Grab a meal and enjoy a whimsical kaleidoscope of toys, games and playsets!”

