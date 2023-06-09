Have You Tried These Four Restaurants at Disney World?

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has some incredible food, but today we are headed to Florida to talk about meals at Disney World! Wondering what you must eat at Disney World or what the best places to eat at Disney World are? This article is for you. If you are headed to Orlando, Florida, for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, you have plenty of incredible dining options to look forward to.

Disney World is a food hot spot, from table service sit-down options to quick service spots where you can enjoy fast casual dining to snack spots serving up favorites like ice cream and funnel cake.

Inside the Magic is a great place to learn more about fun foods with a following (like Mickey Waffles), Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Restaurants Guide, the Best Magic Kingdom Restaurants, and generally, where to eat at Disney World. Let’s look at the best restaurants and reservations at Disney World.

Satu’li Canteen

I’ll gladly share my favorite if you ask what’s the best restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This is a quick service restaurant, so you can visit without an advance dining reservation. Visit Pandora – The World of Avatar for fresh and yummy food from Satu’li Canteen. My favorite menu item is, hands down, the Combination Bowl: Grilled Beef & Chicken.

This bowl delivers double the protein, so you can taste the wood-fired chicken and beef. The slow-roasted sliced grilled beef is juicy and perfectly cooked after marinating in a blend of garlic, herbs, red pepper spice, and red wine vinegar.

The meat is served on a grain or salad base, depending on your preference, and is topped with a crunchy veggie slaw and tropical-flavored Boba Balls as garnish. Finally, you’ll choose a sauce drizzle from the menu to top off the bowl. A trip to Satu’li Canteen is always on my Disney dining plan.

Boma

Enjoying bottomless dining is part of the Disney experience on vacation. Do not skip an advanced dining reservation at Boma in Animal Kingdom Lodge. There is no Animal Kingdom Lodge Character dining, but you’ll still get the fun factor by visiting animal observation areas before and after the meal at this deluxe Resort. The buffet has fresh fruit and veggies, a bread station with fresh bread and naan, hummus, butter, jam, lentils, beans, and other dipping options.

The Boma flavors are truly some of the best, and this Disney World restaurant is a cut above other Walt Disney World Resort buffets. I love the fresh blood orange, papaya, and avocado salad. The food is fresh and flavorful!

You’ll enjoy oak roast pork ribs, roast beef, and lamb at the carving station. This spot fills the menu with African dishes like sweet corn pudding, lamb bobotie, Senegalese Yassa-style salmon, and tabbouleh. The Spiced Green Beans with Golden Raisins, peanut rice, and those light and delicious zebra domes are my favorites from this menu.

Ohana

This restaurant at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is a popular spot that frequently tops Disney World dining guides. Dinner at Ohana is consistently the high point of my Disney vacation. Right on the monorail line, Ohana is easily accessible after a long day in the Magic Kingdom. You’ll have a beautiful view of Cinderella Castle and Disney’s Contemporary Resort while you eat. The copious number of grilled meats and Polynesian side dishes are fantastic.

Dinner is bottomless, so you can enjoy all the grilled shrimp, beef, and chicken you want. My favorite dishes are the Hawaiian sweet noodles, pork dumplings, and grilled chicken wings at Ohana. The dinner culminates with delicious and hot bread pudding. Ohana is my favorite meal money can buy at Walt Disney World. Book a Disney dining reservation for this spot as soon as possible!

Le Cellier

You probably know that some of the best theme Park dining at Disney World is in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Snagging dining reservations at a spot around World Showcase is a good idea to end your Park day on a delicious note. Steak lovers should book a meal at Le Cellier in Canada. The Canadian Cheddar Cheese soup is a must-order if you visit Le Cellier. It is the perfect starter, made with Canadian Moosehead Pale Ale and garnished with Nueske’s Applewood-smoked Bacon.

When it’s time for entrees, I choose the Prime Rib-Eye Steak, served with herbed gruyère-Yukon gold potatoes, onion-cognac gravy, and crispy onions. Other menu highlights include the Canadian cheddar-pretzel bread pudding, Bison Strip Loin, Dry-Aged Pork Chop goat cheese polenta, and AAA Canadian Tenderloin. This mouthwatering meal is one of my favorites in this Disney Park!

What are your favorite restaurants at Walt Disney World? Do you flock to buffets like Chef Mickey’s, or do you like swanky table service like Cinderella’s Royal Table? What is your can’t-miss reservation on your next Disney vacation?