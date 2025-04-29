Disney Publicly Announces Next “Evil” Theme Park Decision, New Era Arrives

Walt Disney World is gearing up for a villain-heavy summer, and Annual Passholders are once again in the spotlight. A new teaser posted to Disney’s official social media channels hints at an upcoming Passholder-exclusive magnet — this time, possibly featuring a classic character from Snow White or Sleeping Beauty.

The short clip, styled like a vintage fairytale book, has stirred speculation that the Evil Queen or Maleficent could appear on the collectible. While the character remains unconfirmed, the timing is notable, aligning with the debut of a major new entertainment offering centered around Disney’s most infamous baddies.

The WDWAnnualPassholders Instagram page shared the tease, posting this with the caption, “We don’t want to spell out who’s on our newest Passholder magnet, but go ahead and make your guesses! ⤵️”

“Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Coming to Hollywood Studios

Set to premiere May 27, 2025, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After is an all-new stage show coming to the Theater of the Stars at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This production will be hosted by the Magic Mirror and framed as a chance for Disney’s most iconic villains to finally tell their side of the story.

The show will feature an original musical score, with the Magic Mirror debuting a new song written specifically for the production. Disney has described the music as a mix of rock, orchestral, and gothic influences, aiming for a tone that feels modern while staying true to the dark elegance of its characters.

Guests can expect mirror-based stage effects, allowing dozens of villains to be showcased throughout the performance, with select characters “breaking through” onto the stage.

V.I.PASSHOLDER Days Return: Perks, Discounts, and Lounge Access

Beyond the new collectible magnet and entertainment offering, Walt Disney World is also preparing to launch another round of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days, which will run from May 14 through July 13, 2025.

Dining Discounts Up to 40%

During the promotion, Passholders can enjoy 40% off select table-service dining at various resort and park locations, available Monday through Thursday. Participating restaurants are split across two date ranges:

May 14 – June 30, 2025:

Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Cape May Cafe (dinner only)

Hollywood & Vine

Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood

Tusker House (lunch and dinner only)

July 1 – July 31, 2025:

Ale & Compass Restaurant (breakfast and lunch only)

Coral Reef Restaurant

The Diamond Horseshoe

Tiffins Restaurant

Whispering Canyon Cafe

These discounts apply to food only (excluding alcohol, tax, and tip) and are valid for the Passholder plus up to three additional guests.

EPCOT’s Passholder Lounge Returns

From May 14 to July 13, the former Restaurant Marrakesh space at EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion will again transform into a dedicated Annual Passholder lounge. Operating from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the lounge will offer:

Complimentary snacks and water

Air-conditioned seating

PhotoPass exclusives

A special Passholder button available only during the promotion window

Online Savings at Disney Store

As part of the benefits rollout, Annual Passholders can also enjoy 20% off purchases made at DisneyStore.com from June 2 to June 22. Passholders must link their pass to their My Disney Experience profile and enter code WDW20 at checkout to receive the discount.

With Passholder perks expanding for summer, a high-profile villain show set to debut, and yet another collectible magnet entering circulation, Disney is clearly aiming to drive increased AP engagement across the parks. While the identity of the next magnet remains under wraps, clues point to a fitting tie-in with the darker themes unfolding across Hollywood Studios this season.

More details, including first looks at the new magnet, are expected to be released closer to May 14.