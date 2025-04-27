Disney Passholders Just Got a Big Surprise for May

If you’re an Annual Passholder at Walt Disney World, May is already looking a little brighter. Disney just announced the first “Good to Go” days for the month, giving Passholders a chance to visit the parks without the usual hassle of making a reservation. It’s a small change, but for many, it feels like a big breath of fresh air.

As most regulars know, even with all the perks that come with being a Disney World Annual Passholder — like discounts on food, merchandise, and exclusive previews for new rides — the park reservation system has stuck around longer than anyone really wanted. Even now, most Passholders have to snag a park reservation if they’re planning to visit before 2:00 p.m. on weekdays, and reservations are still a must for weekends at Magic Kingdom.

That’s where “Good to Go” days come in. On these special dates, Disney lifts the reservation requirement for Passholders, making it possible to simply show up and enjoy the magic. It’s not a full return to the old days of spontaneous Disney trips, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

The end of April and the very beginning of May are offering a little extra flexibility for fans. Disney added two more “Good to Go” days at the tail end of April — April 29th and April 30th. And to kick off May, Passholders will be able to enjoy Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom without needing a reservation on May 1st.

Yes, you read that right: three days in a row where you can just walk into any of Disney World’s four main parks without checking the reservation system first. For those who love the spontaneity of deciding to hop parks or wake up and head to whichever one feels right, this is a fantastic bit of news.

Now, to be clear, “Good to Go” days aren’t scheduled far in advance. Disney tends to sprinkle them in, adding dates sometimes just days before they arrive. That means you’ll need to keep an eye on your Passholder calendar if you want to take advantage. But once a “Good to Go” day is added, it stays locked in, so you don’t have to worry about it disappearing at the last minute.

In case you’re wondering how to spot them: on the Passholder calendar, “Good to Go” days are marked with a little green circle around the date. It’s a small but happy sight when you’re scrolling and trying to figure out your next Disney day.

This recent trend of adding more “Good to Go” days is definitely a welcome one, especially as summer approaches and the parks start filling up with vacationers. Being able to skip the reservation step gives Passholders a bit more flexibility, which is something that’s been sorely missed since the park reservation system was first introduced.

Of course, it’s worth noting that even with these relaxed rules on “Good to Go” days, if you’re a Passholder planning to visit on a weekend — particularly Magic Kingdom — you’ll still need a reservation unless Disney decides to sprinkle in even more of these flexible days. But for now, these new additions at the end of April and beginning of May are a good sign that Disney is listening to Passholders who crave a little more freedom.

Adding to the good news, Disney has also rolled out other perks to celebrate Passholders, including the return of V.I.Passholder Days. These special events come with limited-time discounts (including 40% off at select dining locations), exclusive merchandise, and even some unique photo opportunities inside the parks. Between “Good to Go” days and V.I.Passholder Days, it really feels like Disney is making a concerted effort to show some extra love to their most loyal guests.

For families who hold Annual Passes, these “Good to Go” days can make planning a spur-of-the-moment trip so much easier. No more frantic refreshing of the reservation calendar hoping something opens up — at least on these select days. Just grab the kids, hop in the car, and head toward your favorite park. It’s the kind of Disney magic that’s been missing for a while.

It’s also great news for locals and those who live within a short drive of Disney World. Having the ability to just pop in for an afternoon stroll around EPCOT or catch the fireworks at Magic Kingdom without worrying about a reservation feels like a real perk again. For many Annual Passholders, that sense of spontaneity is a huge part of what made their passes so valuable to begin with.

There’s still a long road ahead before things feel fully “normal” again for Passholders, but this steady trickle of “Good to Go” days suggests that Disney might continue to loosen restrictions bit by bit. If that’s the case, May could be just the start of an even more relaxed summer.

So, if you’re an Annual Passholder, now’s a great time to start thinking about how you might use these “Good to Go” days. Will you rope drop Animal Kingdom and try to snag a few early morning rides on Flight of Passage? Maybe a leisurely afternoon wandering through World Showcase at EPCOT is more your style. Or perhaps you’ll brave the afternoon crowds at Magic Kingdom just to catch Happily Ever After one more time.