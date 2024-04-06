Disney Unblocks Select Guests From Parks as Crowds Die Away

Walt Disney World Resort again permits select guests to enter its parks following a busy Spring Break and Easter season.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders “Good to Go” Days Return After Influx of Crowds

In response to the recent influx of visitors during Spring Break and Easter, Disney World has reintroduced Annual Passholder Good-to-Go Days to the Park Pass theme park reservation calendar. The previous Passholder Good-to-Go Day occurred on March 6, nearly a month ago.

With crowds gradually thinning out and wait times becoming more manageable, Disney World has announced the addition of the following Good-to-Go Days to the calendar: April 8 and April 9.

Annual Passholders will not be required to make a Disney Park Pass reservation to access the Walt Disney World theme parks during these designated days. However, it’s important to note that on all other days, Passholders must make reservations if they intend to visit any theme park before 2 p.m. or Magic Kingdom on weekends.

What Are “Good to Go” Days?

Good-to-go days are specific days when Passholders can visit a Walt Disney World theme park without requiring a theme park reservation (subject to pass blockout dates and capacity limitations). Passholders can stay informed about upcoming good-to-go days by checking the theme park reservation calendar.

In recent weeks, there was speculation that Disney World’s Annual Passholder “Good-to-Go” days had been put on hold, sparking frustration among pass holders who felt that Disney mishandled their options for making reservations and visiting the parks in the upcoming months.

Over time, the Disney World Annual Pass program has changed, prompting feedback from pass holders on the need for improvements to the park pass reservation system across all tiers, including Sorcerer Pass holders, Disney Pirate Pass holders, Disney Incredi Pass holders, Pixie Dust Passholders, and others.

Alternatively, guests can access a theme park without a reservation on designated “good-to-go” days or after 2 p.m. (except for Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays) before transitioning to another park. With the implementation of “Good-to-Go Days,” WDW is phasing out the previous Bonus Days program, which permitted guests to secure park reservations for a particular park without impacting their reservation allotment.

The addition of more “Good-to-Go Days” by WDW signifies an effort to provide increased flexibility and accessibility to its pass holders. By offering these select days where pass holders can visit the theme parks without reservation, WDW is responding to feedback from its Passholder community and addressing concerns regarding the reservation system’s limitations.

This move allows pass holders to enjoy spontaneous visits to the parks without the constraints of reservation requirements on certain days, enhancing their overall experience and maximizing the value of their annual passes.

