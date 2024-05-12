Fireworks at Magic Kingdom To Cease Normal Operations After Pointed Development

The normality of fireworks inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort is about to change significantly.

The Happily Ever After fireworks show at Magic Kingdom, part of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is a dazzling spectacle that encapsulates the enchanting world of Disney storytelling. As the sky above Cinderella Castle ignites with vibrant colors and lights, guests are treated to a montage of animated projections, laser effects, and breathtaking pyrotechnics, all synchronized to a medley of iconic Disney songs.

The show, which debuted in 2017, is particularly beloved for its emotional resonance and its ability to connect guests to the heartwarming tales of Disney characters overcoming obstacles and achieving their dreams.

However, what we’ve come to know as “normal” for the beloved fireworks show is about to cease in a notable way as Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new development.

Beginning today and through the foreseeable future, Happily Ever After will no longer operate in its normal-tiered time. The beloved nighttime fireworks show will now begin at 9:20 p.m. each night. Though most of the time throughout the year, Happily Ever After takes place between 8:00 p.m. and no later than 9:00 p.m. at Magic Kingdom, during the summer, this has to change.

The projections on Cinderella Castle are not easily seen in daylight, and this leaves Disney with no choice but to operate outside of its normal time, particularly in June, July, and August. The show may continue to see its performance time pushed back to ensure that daylight has passed.

Though Happily Ever After will not be operating in its normal time window, the show remains unchanged. Each evening, as the first notes of the show’s theme song swell, an air of excitement and anticipation envelops the crowd.

Narrated sequences invite the audience on a journey through a series of magical moments from Disney classics like The Lion King (1994), Moana (2016), and Frozen (2013). The centerpiece of the experience is Cinderella Castle, which transforms through state-of-the-art projection technology into scenes from these beloved films.

For the rest of May and June, the show will remain at 9:20 p.m. each night. Disney has not updated its calendar past July 11, which also shows the performance at 9:20 p.m. Keep in mind that Disney will not operate Happily Ever After on July 4, as its annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular takes place that night.

In addition to Happily Ever After, you can enjoy several other notable nighttime spectaculars across Walt Disney World Resort. Luminous The Symphony of Us takes place nightly at EPCOT, and both Fantasmic! and Wonderful World of Animation take place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Though there was a time when Disney’s Animal Kingdom operated projections on the Tree of Life, the Disney park has been closing before sunset since reopening during the pandemic.

There are numerous other attractions to experience at Magic Kingdom, specifically. Space Mountain, located in Tomorrowland, offers an exhilarating indoor roller coaster ride through the dark reaches of outer space. Meanwhile, Frontierland boasts Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a high-speed train adventure through a haunted gold-mining town that provides excitement and spectacular views. Over in Fantasyland, Peter Pan’s Flight offers a magical journey from London to Neverland, charming visitors with its gentle flight and captivating scenes.

Each land within Magic Kingdom is designed to immerse Disney World guests in meticulously crafted themes. Adventureland captivates with its exotic ambiance, highlighted by rides like Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean, which take visitors on adventures through lush jungles and past swashbuckling pirates, respectively.

NEW: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on June 28. pic.twitter.com/PQIWuBUnJ3 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 12, 2024

Notably, a significant transformation is underway in Frontierland, where Splash Mountain is being reimagined into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, set to open on June 28, 2024. This new attraction will transport guests into the world of Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009), promising a vibrant celebration of the culture and music of Louisiana.

