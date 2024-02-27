“‘Moana’ Universe” and Disney World’s Fifth Theme Park Explained

When people think of The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year history and its plethora of stories, many may believe the likes of classic Disney princesses are the most popular characters. Of course, heroines like Cinderella, Belle, and Ariel are a huge part of the Mouse’s legacy, but there is one name that keeps on cropping up: Moana.

The character first arrived back in 2016 and has gone on to become one of the most beloved in the Disney canon. Sure enough, Moana’s popularity has spurred on at least two new projects and an attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort. As whispers of a fifth theme park in Orlando, Central Florida, ramp up, the so-called “Moana Universe” could be the first hint at what this new Disney park will offer the resort’s millions of fans.

But who is Moana, and why is she so popular?

Disney’s Moana

What is Moana?

Moana (2016) is an animated Disney film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The movie is directed by John Musker and Ron Clements from a screenplay by Jared Bush.

Moana follows the titular character on a quest across the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her island, bringing her into contact with the demi-god Maui and a whole host of other creatures and adversaries. The film was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards.

Who is in Moana?

Auliʻi Cravalho starred as the eponymous character, with Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Maui. Rachel House played Moana’s grandmother, Tala, with Temuera Morrison and Nicole Scherzinger voicing Moana’s parents, Tui and Sina, respectively. Moana also featured Alan Tudyk as Heihei and Jermaine Clement as Tamatoa.

Is there a Moana 2?

Surprisingly, yes. At the most recent Disney earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger confirmed that Moana 2 would be sailing into movie theaters in November 2024. Reworked from the Disney+ television show that was in development at the studio, Moana 2 will see the return of Cravalho and Johnson as Moana and Maui. The story finds Moana called into action by her wayfinding ancestors and follows the unlikely duo, plus some new faces, on their new adventure across the sea.

Moana 2 was written and directed by David G. Derrick Jr. and produced by Osnat Shurer. Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi have returned to provide the musical score for the animated movie, with Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear replacing Lin-Manuel Miranda as songwriters.

Is there a live-action Moana?

In early 2023, Bob Iger and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson revealed that a live-action adaptation of Moana was in the works. Johnson shared the news from the Hawaiian island of Oahu, prompting a divided opinion from fans. Some were excited to see the return of Moana and Maui, but others questioned why a film not even a decade old was getting a remake.

While Johnson is returning to play Maui, a new actress will be taking on the role of Moana in the live-action movie. In May last year, Cravalho, who is serving as executive producer on the film, announced the news on social media.

“When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career,” the actress said. “In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

“So, as an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength,” Cravalho continued. “I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible peoples, cultures, and communities that help inspire her story.”

The live-action version of Moana is slated for a June 25, 2025, release date, although that will likely change now that Moana 2 is being released later this year. Thomas Kail will direct

What is the “Moana Universe”?

All of the above! In a recent interview with Variety at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Auliʻi Cravalho–who most recently starred as Janis ʻImi’ike in Mean Girls (2024)–shared her excitement for the expanding Moana universe.

“It feels like the Moana universe is expanding, and I love that. I love that Moana is a hero to all. It changed what it meant to be a Disney princess,” Cravalho said. “You can be strong and brave and stand up against a demigod. It feels really good that more and more generations are going to be able to relate to this character.”

With such a big Moana presence on film, a new attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, and the upcoming Disney Treasure cruise ship show to boot, it only stands to reason that the “Moana Universe” will take root in an even bigger fashion. And Bob Iger has $60 billion to make it a reality.

Moana at Walt Disney World Resort

Is Moana at Disney World?

A Moana-themed attraction opened late last year at the Walt Disney World Resort. Finding its home in EPCOT’s World Nature, the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction, allows guests to explore the magic of water in what Disney describes as a “lush trail that’s fun for all ages.”

Further afield, but also in the parks, cruises, and experiences space, is the upcoming Disney The Tale of Moana show aboard the Disney Treasure–Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship. The huge “How Far I’ll Go” anthem sees The Walt Disney Theatre transformed into the open ocean, says Disney Parks Blog.

Will Moana be featured more at Disney World?

Back in late 2022, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney Experiences (formerly Disney Parks, Experiences and Products) chairman Josh D’Amaro, alongside fellow executives Jennifer Lee and Chris Beatty, revealed numerous blue sky ideas relating to various parks across the House of Mouse’s portfolio.

While Encanto, Coco, and the Disney Villains were suggested for Magic Kingdom Park, Moana and Zootopia areas were shared for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The trio reminded fans that nothing was concrete and that the concepts were to show just what Disney could do with its biggest theme park resort.

However, a year later, at the Destination D23 event in Orlando, Central Florida, the Moana concept was eradicated from Animal Kingdom, with the Tropical Americas taking its place. This land, featuring Encanto and Indiana Jones, will replace DinoLand, U.S.A.

That said, Moana‘s place at the Disney parks cannot be all said and done. Not with the “Moana Universe” expanding and the original movie becoming the most streamed film of 2023 in the United States. The fanbase and love for the musical film severely outweigh its footprint at Disney resorts across the world. With whispers of a fifth Disney World theme park ramping up and Bob Iger’s big financial pledge, the “Moana Universe” may eventually be more than just a media exploit, but somewhere guests can actually visit.

What about Disney World’s fifth theme park?

Over the last few years, Disney fans have grown increasingly restless about the Walt Disney World Resort. As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to launch its massive third gate–Universal’s Epic Universe–some fear that Disney is being left in the dust, at least in Florida.

Even after Disney’s shared concepts for new lands across the resort in 2022 and 2023, nothing on a large scale is actually underway. More recently, though, Disney revealed that $60 billion would be invested into its parks and cruises business over the next 10 years, with most of the financial influx being used towards the end of the decade. This large sum spiked interest that Disney is, in fact, planning a fifth theme park gate in the Sunshine State.

On the recent Q1 2024 earnings call, Iger did not confirm the development of a fifth park but did not explicitly deny it, either, when faced with the question. Many have often wondered if Disney would produce a Villain-centric theme park, with most Disney enthusiasts having heard the term Dark Universe at some point or another. However, the explosion of Moana and other popular franchises like Frozen may steer Walt Disney Imagineering to make this fifth theme park geared toward modern Disney heroes.

Do you think the "Moana Universe" will transition into the parks at Disney World?