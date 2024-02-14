‘Moana’ Release Reportedly Indefinitely Delayed After Surprise Announcement

After a shocking announcement earlier this month, the upcoming Moana project has been indefinitely delayed.

Since its release in 2016, Moana has continued to be one of Disney’s most popular animated releases in recent years. 2023 was the year of Moana, as EPCOT at Walt Disney World unveiled Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, a water-based attraction featuring Te Fiti and a Moana meet and greet, and it was announced that the animated film would be getting a live-action remake. It was revealed that the 2016 version was the most-watched movie across streaming platforms last year after spending the last several years in the top 10, proving that it remains one of the most popular films of all time.

Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his role as Maui for the live-action film, although Auli’i Cravalho will not be returning as Moana. However, both stars are helping to produce the upcoming film. In addition to a live-action, Moana was expected to get an animated Disney+ series sometime this year, but a surprise announcement during the company’s Q1 Earnings Call earlier this month confirmed that was no longer the plan.

Instead, the animated series will be an animated sequel release, expected to hit theaters on November 27, 2024, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. This announcement shocked fans for the sheer fact that it meant that Disney would essentially be releasing back-to-back Moana projects, as the live-action was originally expecting a June 2025 release.

According to a new report from ScreenRant based on an announcement from Puck, the live-action Moana film has been indefinitely delayed due to the imminent release of Moana 2. Although Disney hasn’t yet confirmed or denied that the live-action release will be delayed, it seems likely that the studio will decide to push the film back rather than release both so close to each other. However, after the Hollywood strikes halted production for almost six months last year, the studio is likely scrambling to catch up with expected releases and projects.

Both Pixar’s Elio and Disney’s live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs were delayed to 2025 for various reasons, although the live-action Lilo & Stitch is still aiming for a June 2024 release. Disney also announced that Tangled, Princess and the Frog, and Hercules were also expected to get live-action remakes in the next few years despite controversial opinions about the studio’s remakes.

Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho are both expected to reprise their roles for the November sequel, although any other additional information is being kept closely guarded. For now, the live-action Moana is still listed for a June 2025 release, but stay tuned to Inside the Magic for any further updates on production changes!

Do you think Disney will delay the live-action Moana now that it’s announced the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!