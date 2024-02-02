Upcoming Disney Releases Spark Concern After 2023 Struggles

After a disappointing 2023, Disney seems to be struggling with a comeback plan after the latest reveal of slated releases for 2024.

Across the board, the Walt Disney Company seemed to be floundering last year. The theme parks struggled as they continuously raised prices for attendance, food, merch, and even Genie+. As complaints rolled in across social media about the changed Disney parks experience, many confirmed they would be canceling Magic Keys and Annual Passes, citing everything from the skyrocketing costs of passes to the lack of benefits once enjoyed by pass holders. The trouble didn’t stop at the parks either, as Disney’s entertainment sectors fell for the time in over a decade.

Marvel Studios saw the worst-performing releases with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion. Elemental, which was Pixar’s only release last year, suffered from a distinct lack of marketing from the company and only really thrived after its theatrical release and debut on Disney+. The live-action Little Mermaid remake faced complaints and criticism for being “woke” amid casting Black actress Hailee Bailey as Ariel and the remake of The Haunted Mansion flopped in theaters. Wish, which was supposed to be Disney’s celebratory 100th-anniversary animated film also suffered from a lack of marketing and disappointment for such an important film.

For the first time in years, Disney failed to win the title of best-performing studio, falling behind Universal Pictures. It seems to be continuing that trend into 2024 and 2025 with unpopular announcements last year that they would be doubling down on live-action remakes and would be working on releases for Moana (2016), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Lilo & Stitch (2002), Tangled (2010), and Hercules (1997) despite facing nonstop controversy over its upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (2025).

As the Hollywood strikes disrupted much of the film industry last year, several studios were forced to delay or cancel various productions, including Disney. Not only was Marvel’s Deadpool 3 (2024) delayed, but so was Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, which had just announced its official cast prior to the strikes starting. With the amount of delays Disney seemingly had to make, its 2024 release slate is looking grim compared to previous years. While there are technically four “untitled” films on the 2024 lineup, there are two that really have people talking.

According to the release schedule, an “untitled Disney” film is expected to be released on September 6, while an “untitled Disney animation” film is slated for November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. As @Animated_Antic shared on X/Twitter, “Disney has updated their 2024 film slate this year revealing that the next Walt Disney Animation Studios film is still on the slate for November 17 this year. I’m really curious about what’s going on with this film and what it is since it’s strange they haven’t revealed it yet.”

Disney has updated their 2024 film slate this year revealing that the next Walt Disney Animation Studios film is still on the slate for November 17 this year. I’m really curious about what’s going on with this film and what it is since it’s strange they haven’t revealed it yet. pic.twitter.com/pLURQKkNNw — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) February 1, 2024

It’s certainly strange for Disney to be expecting to release a film just before Thanksgiving without even giving the project a name yet, especially considering Disney has released no information about an upcoming animated film besides Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which is expected to be released in June, or the Zootopia and Frozen sequels, none of which have a release date yet. While some are speculating that the untitled Disney film could be a theatrical release of Lilo & Stitch rather than the film’s original straight-to-Disney+ release of June, it’s anybody’s guess what the next animated film could be.

“I’m actually kind of mad they didn’t delay their 2024 film,” shared @NCLuke1024. “I genuinely hoped they actually listened to the critiques of “Wish” and delayed their next one. Now it seems like they’re doubling down and that makes me scared of what their next film is going to be.” This is just one of many concerned and confused comments under the post

One of the major critiques of Wish was that the animation felt rushed and that the promised “blend of 2D and 3D animation” just made it feel disjointed rather than the homage it was meant to be. While it’s possible that the November animated release may be a surprise release of Zootopia 2, one would hope that Disney allows its animators to take their time to ensure the next release is worth the Disney name.

What do you think about Disney having two mystery releases for this year? Is it a sign that the company is hard at work behind the scenes, or are they still struggling after the last year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.