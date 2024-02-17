Part of Walt Disney World Is Now 4,200 Miles Away From Orlando

When someone thinks of Walt Disney World Resort, they will likely think about the giant Cinderella Castle, the heat of Florida, and the many classic attractions spread across the four theme parks. What people may not think of is the part of Disney World that is 4,200 miles away from Orlando.

Disney World’s 50-year-long history is filled with highlights. From the opening of all the theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom) to the more recent changes that celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Disney’s flagship resort is filled with the magic and memories of vacations past. It’s why the Central Florida destination is so well-visited and beloved.

But a fact many may not know is that part of Walt Disney World Resort’s history is located over 4,000 miles away in a small town in England, United Kingdom.

Found in Southwest England, Swindon is a town with a population of around 233,000 people. It is also a key part of Disney World because back in 2009, the resort chose this Wiltshire location to be its twin town.

“The United Kingdom started pairing its towns with worldwide towns after the Second World War – an initiative initially started to encourage tourism and good trading between countries,” writes the Swindon Link. “The idea of twinning towns was also to help rebuild damaged relationships and most of the towns that are twinned in the UK are matched with places in France and Germany, with some exceptions. The concept encouraged towns that had been affected from the war to mix and communicate with its twin town.”

Swindon competed with 24 other locations in the United Kingdom, including Brighton and Blackpool, but Disney spokesperson Dave Coombs chose Swindon thanks to its entry making them laugh. The entry was created by then-21-year-old Rebecca Warren, who compared the town’s magic roundabout to Disney World’s teacup ride and the cinema to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“In February 2010, Rebecca and her family, as well as Swindon’s mayor at the time, David Wren, were flown out to Florida for a grand unveiling of a plaque near the resort’s famous Magic Kingdom theme park,” the Swindon Advertiser states. “The plaque read: ‘Swindon, Wiltshire, UK, the Walt Disney World Resort, sharing the magic 2010.'”

Back in the UK, Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and Goofy came to celebrate Swindon by turning on the Christmas lights for the Old Town Festival.

In late 2010, North Swindon MP Justin Tomlinson said: “I think it has been a fantastic year and a positive boost for Swindon. Even during these challenging times, we always welcome a sprinkling of Disney magic. For the residents, it has been really positive and has really helped to put Swindon on the map,” via the Swindon Advertiser.

This slice of magic really proves that the power of Disney World can stretch beyond the limits of Orlando and that fans don’t always have to travel thousands of miles to be part of the history of this famous destination.

Did you know this fact about Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!