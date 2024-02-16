Disney World Forced to Build Fifth Park After New Announcement

Since its announcement, many theme park buffs have been on pins and needles about the upcoming Epic Universe at Universal Studios. The question is, will Walt Disney World be able to compete with its expanding and evolving competition?

As much as the Epic Universe has pitched, many wonder whether this means anything for the Walt Disney World Resort. Should Disney be worried, prompted to act and adapt, or simply shake it off?

@themouselets goes into great detail in the video below as to why the Epic Universe might be Disney’s biggest threat in years and how decades of no additional full-park experiences might be the biggest flaw facing the Walt Disney World Resort.

Why Disney World Needs a Fifth Park

The video above goes into great detail as to why Disney should be worried about Universal’s Epic Universe, and why spending most of its funding updating and reworking existing fixtures might not be in the company’s best interest. As Universal Studios evolves with this new park, Disney is still living in 1999.

As pointed out, Disney is putting well-over $60 billion in the parks, such as restoring and revamping current and vintage attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the upcoming Country Bear Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom. As the Epic Universe continues to expand, Disney is getting left behind.

What Will Disney Do?

The truth of the matter is that money talks, and Disney might not react enough until Universal Studios takes a big bite out of their consumer numbers. That being said, the House of Mouse isn’t sitting idly, and they still have a card or two left to play.

It was recently all but confirmed that Disney has plans for a Villain-inspired park, which is sure to open the floodgates for a whole new batch of guests, but that’s not all the brand has stacked against the competition. As pointed out by the @themouselets, Disney’s ownership of Star Wars and the Marvel Multiverse are its two biggest assets against Universal’s IP of Harry Potter and Super Mario.

Although Galaxy’s Edge is popular amongst fans, many agree that Disney could do much more with it, especially after the Galactic Starcruiser was gutted like a Taun-Taun. Despite Disney having the funding, the interest, and the space for a fifth gate park, there has been little said in ways of development for the project.

Neither the Walt Disney Company nor Bob Iger have made any formal announcements, this wouldn’t be the first time Disney has kept something big under wraps for a long while. The Disney CEO stated that the $60 billion investment will be used towards both the theme parks and the Disney Cruise Line, but remained ambiguous as to what that entailed.

Per ABC Action News, Iger shared,

"We've got a menu of things that we'll basically start opening in '25, and there will be a cadence every year of additional investment and increased capacity…"

As speculative as it might sound, a fifth gate park might not be at the top of Disney’s list, but it might be what the company has to do in order to keep up with the competition next door. Epic Universe might not kill the magic, but it will steal some of the crowds unless Disney World gets some new blood.

Do you think Disney will open a fifth park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!