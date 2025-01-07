Disney World Confirms Passholder Restriction Will Continue in 2025

Disney fans, it’s time to mark your calendars! Walt Disney World has officially revealed the first batch of “Good-to-Go” days for 2025, giving Annual Passholders more chances to enjoy the parks without needing a reservation. This perk allows guests to enter any park on select dates, making spontaneous Disney trips much easier—especially for those who love the magic of a last-minute adventure.

The first set of “Good-to-Go” days for 2025 includes January 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15. These dates apply to all four parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—and are open to Passholders across all tiers. So whether you’re a Pixie Dust Passholder or have the coveted Incredi-Pass, you’ll be able to walk right in on these days without the hassle of securing a reservation.

For those wondering how to keep track, Disney’s online reservation calendar is a helpful tool. Days when a reservation isn’t required are marked with a green circle, and there’s also an option to view all reservation not required dates at once. It’s a great way to plan your next trip and make sure you’re taking full advantage of your pass.

If you’re visiting after 2 p.m., there’s even more flexibility. Annual Passholders can enter any park without a reservation after this time—though weekends at Magic Kingdom come with an exception, as reservations are still needed for Saturdays and Sundays.

Why Being a Passholder is a Game-Changer

Being a Disney World Annual Passholder comes with some fantastic perks that make every visit more special. Beyond the “Good-to-Go” days, passholders get exclusive discounts on merchandise and dining, early access to certain events, and, of course, those limited-edition passholder magnets that have become collector’s items. The magnets alone are fun little treasures that show off your love for Disney—especially when themed designs, like the recent The Princess and the Frog release, drop.

Passholders also get access to occasional after-hours events and special previews. For example, passholders were among the first to experience EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind before it opened to the public. Plus, with regular updates to offerings and new experiences like the Tropical Americas land at Animal Kingdom on the horizon, there’s always something exciting around the corner.

Maximizing Your Park Time

The “Good-to-Go” days are perfect for casual, no-pressure park visits. Whether you want to spend a morning soaking in the sights or grab dinner and watch the nighttime spectaculars, these flexible entry dates make it easy. And if you’re a local or frequent visitor, you know how satisfying it is to skip the reservation process entirely.

Being a passholder means you’re part of a community that gets to experience Disney in a unique way. Whether you’re riding your favorite attractions or strolling through the parks during EPCOT’s festivals, there’s a sense of belonging that makes every trip memorable.

With 2025 kicking off with several “Good-to-Go” days, it’s the perfect time to plan some spontaneous Disney adventures. Keep an eye on the reservation calendar for more updates—who knows what magical surprises Disney will announce next?