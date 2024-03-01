Another Blow To Annual Passholders, Disney World Pauses New System

Walt Disney World Resort has seemingly paused the concept of Annual Pass Good-to-Go Days.

Introduced on January 16, Good-to-Go Days were created as a way for Disney World Annual Passholders to gain easier access to the parks. On these days, those with an Annual Pass were able to visit their chosen park without needing to make a reservation.

While this sounded good in theory, the system was disappointing in practice. At its debut, very few Good-to-Go Days were marked as available – even though they launched in the midst of a typically slow season for Walt Disney World Resort.

And now, no Good-to-Go Days are available at all.

As of March 1, no new days are listed on the calendar, meaning Annual Passholders hoping to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom need to make a reservation, or visit the park after 2 p.m. (except for Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays).

When launching Good-to-Go Days, Disney did state that it would periodically add new days in batches. Theoretically, that means new days could drop at any time. However, the fact that we’ve already reached a point where no new days are available is a little disappointing – especially for those eager for Disney to axe the concept of park reservations completely.

Disney World’s Annual Passholder system has undergone a total overhaul since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Walt Disney World halted sales during the parks’ closure. When they resumed sales in September 2021, they came with higher prices, tighter restrictions, and a confusing naming system that ditched the simple ‘bronze,’ ‘silver,’ ‘gold’ concept in favor of vague titles like Pirate Pass, Sorcerer Pass, and Incredi-Pass.

Other Disney parks around the globe have given their systems similar makeovers. At Disneyland Resort, Annual Passes are now known as Magic Key Passes, while Disneyland Paris has rebranded their passes simply as Disneyland Pass (and stripped them of most of their benefits). Meanwhile, Tokyo Disney Resort has axed the concept completely – and doesn’t seem likely to bring it back any time soon.

Do you currently have a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass? Let us know your thoughts on the current system in the comments!