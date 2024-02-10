Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

ALERT: Select Guests Restricted From Entering Disney World Parks

Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders in front of the entrance to Disney World in Florida.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Walt Disney World Resort is no longer accessible for select guests today. Are you one of them?

Entrance to Walt Disney World Resort.
Credit: Jeremy Y., Flickr

Disney World Sold Out to All Annual Passholders

According to the Disney World Annual Pass Admission calendar webpage, all theme parks, including EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom, are sold out today to all guests who hold an Annual Pass.

This comes not one week after Disney announced the “Good-to-Go” days, which allow zero restrictions and no reservations for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass holders. Up to seven days have been announced, with two occurring next week. Already, most parks are sold out for tomorrow, Sunday, February 11, as well.

As of January 9, 2024, theme park reservations for date-based tickets at Walt Disney World will no longer be required. Date-based tickets need a start date to be chosen when purchased. After January 9, 2024, visitors can simply select a start date for a date-based ticket and complete the purchase.

Reservations will still be required for other admission types, and most guests who purchase via a Walt Disney World vacation package or a discount reseller should also not have to book park reservations.
Disney characters, including Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and Donald Duck with Annual Passholders cards in their hands inside of Disney World.
Credit: Inside The Magic

What Does This Mean for Annual Passholders?

With weekends like today and possibly tomorrow selling out to all guests who hold a Disney World Annual Pass, this likely means that those specific guests will have to fight it out online with those reservations as, even with an Annual Pass, you still need to have a valid theme park reservation for the day you are looking to go. Remember, though, this is not the case for those “Good-to-go” days mentioned above.

Reservations are limited and subject to availability. Some recommend making reservations in advance. Passholders can enter a park after 2 p.m. without a reservation, except on Saturdays or Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Passholders also need reservations to visit before 2 p.m. at Animal Kingdom Theme Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom Park, except on weekends.
Good-to-go days at Walt Disney World are days when Annual Passholders can enter the theme parks without a reservation. Good-to-go days are added periodically and can be released days or weeks in advance. You can check the theme park reservation calendar, Annual Passholder admissions calendar, or My Disney Experience app to see if there are good-to-go days.
a photo of Cinderella's castle inside of Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Credit: Disney

Different Types of WDW Passes

As of April 2023, the Walt Disney World park pass system offers four levels of annual passes or packages:

  • Disney Pixie Dust Pass: Costs $439 and is only available to Florida residents. It’s good for weekdays during non-peak times.
  • Disney Pirate Pass: Costs $799 and is only available to Florida residents.
  • Disney Sorcerer Pass: Costs $999 and is favored by Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members.
  • Disney Incredi Pass: Costs $1,499 and has no blackout dates.

The various Annual Pass types require park pass reservations throughout the year for Disney World annual passholders. A park pass reservation will get you into all the theme world parks, except Disney Springs, as that is a free offering to anyone. For the duration of your Annual Pass, adding the Water Park and Sports Option includes Passholder admission to select Walt Disney World experiences (with no blockout dates).

As Pass holders, it’s understanding to be frustrated that comes with not being able to visit one of the most magical places on earth because of restrictions and reservation systems in place, even though thousands of dollars are paid out to obtain the ability to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks throughout the entire year.

Please continuously check the Disney World application on mobile devices and the official website for updates on reservations for Annual Passholders.

