ALERT: Select Guests Restricted From Entering Disney World Parks

Walt Disney World Resort is no longer accessible for select guests today. Are you one of them?

Disney World Sold Out to All Annual Passholders

According to the Disney World Annual Pass Admission calendar webpage, all theme parks, including EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom, are sold out today to all guests who hold an Annual Pass.

This comes not one week after Disney announced the “Good-to-Go” days, which allow zero restrictions and no reservations for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass holders. Up to seven days have been announced, with two occurring next week. Already, most parks are sold out for tomorrow, Sunday, February 11, as well.

As of January 9, 2024, theme park reservations for date-based tickets at Walt Disney World will no longer be required. Date-based tickets need a start date to be chosen when purchased. After January 9, 2024, visitors can simply select a start date for a date-based ticket and complete the purchase.

Reservations will still be required for other admission types , and most guests who purchase via a Walt Disney World vacation package or a discount reseller should also not have to book park reservations. What Does This Mean for Annual Passholders? With weekends like today and possibly tomorrow selling out to all guests who hold a Disney World Annual Pass, this likely means that those specific guests will have to fight it out online with those reservations as, even with an Annual Pass, you still need to have a valid theme park reservation for the day you are looking to go. Remember, though, this is not the case for those “Good-to-go” days mentioned above. Passholders can enter a park after 2 p.m. without a reservation, except on Saturdays or Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Passholders also need reservations to visit before 2 p.m. at Animal Kingdom Theme Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom Park, except on weekends. Reservations are limited and subject to availability. Some recommend making reservations in advance.

Good-to-go days at Walt Disney World are days when Annual Passholders can enter the theme parks without a reservation. Good-to-go days are added periodically and can be released days or weeks in advance. You can check the theme park reservation calendar, Annual Passholder admissions calendar, or My Disney Experience app to see if there are good-to-go days.