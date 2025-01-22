Disney World Changes Entry for Some Passholders, Effective Immediately

Walt Disney World has announced new “Good-to-Go” days for Annual Passholders, adding flexibility to their park visits in January and February 2025. These dates, which include January 22, 23, 28, and February 4 and 5, allow passholders to enter the parks without the need for a reservation, making it easier for spontaneous trips.

The “Good-to-Go” program was introduced in early 2024 as a way to provide more opportunities for passholders to enjoy the parks without the hassle of booking reservations. Since the park reservation system was implemented in 2020, many passholders have found the additional planning to be an inconvenience.

The introduction of these reservation-free days helps alleviate some of the frustration and provides more flexibility, especially on days with lower attendance.

Disney Annual Passholders enjoy several perks beyond the “Good-to-Go” days, making their membership even more valuable. Some of the notable benefits include discounts on merchandise, dining, and special event tickets.

Passholders also receive complimentary standard parking at the theme parks and can take advantage of exclusive previews for new attractions and experiences. Additionally, they can enjoy dedicated entrances, making park entry quicker and more efficient on busy days.

Another perk that passholders frequently enjoy is the opportunity to collect exclusive passholder magnets, which have become a popular collectible over the years. These magnets are often themed to current events or attractions, such as the recent Tiana’s Bayou Adventure-inspired design.

Special passholder merchandise and food items are also available at various festivals held throughout the year, including EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts, Flower & Garden Festival, and Food & Wine Festival.

In addition to discounts and collectibles, passholders benefit from early booking windows for certain experiences, such as dining reservations and Disney Resort stays. Exclusive resort offers and periodic ticket promotions are also available, allowing passholders to bring friends and family at discounted rates.

While the “Good-to-Go” days are a welcome addition, some passholders feel that the reservation system still limits their ability to visit as often as they would like. The program offers a balance between structured planning and flexibility, but many hope for further expansion of reservation-free opportunities in the future.

For those considering becoming a Disney World Annual Passholder, it’s worth noting that different tiers are available, each offering various levels of access and blackout dates. The Incredi-Pass, for example, provides the most flexibility with no blackout dates, while other options such as the Sorcerer and Pirate passes come with certain restrictions.

With the addition of more “Good-to-Go” days, Disney World continues to refine its approach to balancing park capacity and guest experience, ensuring that passholders can still enjoy spontaneous visits while maintaining crowd control measures.