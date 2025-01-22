Fans Feel Scammed After Event Receives Mixed Reviews

Last night, Disneyland Resort hosted the first night of its highly anticipated Disney After Dark: Sweethearts Nite, a special ticketed event celebrating love and romance in the park. While some guests praised the event’s ambiance and themed entertainment, others took to social media to express disappointment, with some even labeling the experience a “scam.”

Reddit User Voices Frustrations

One guest’s comment on Reddit captured the frustrations shared by several attendees:

“No one wants to admit to being scammed, LOL!… A huge part of it is what you just said, plus the fact that they run out of all the food / merch within the first 30 minutes of the event and you can’t even get around to all the characters because the wait times are outrageous.”

This sentiment resonated with others who reported similar issues, including long lines for character meet-and-greets and sold-out exclusive merchandise and food items. For many, the limited availability of these event-specific perks undermined the value of the pricey tickets.

This is not the only criticism this event has faced, as fans previously felt upset over the shrunken character list.

Highlights and Challenges

Despite the criticisms, Sweethearts Nite delivered several memorable moments for guests. The event featured:

Romantic photo opportunities with iconic Disney backdrops.

Special appearances by beloved Disney couples.

Unique food and merchandise offerings designed exclusively for the event.

A themed fireworks show adds an extra touch of magic to the evening.

However, the challenges mentioned by some attendees—including excessive wait times and shortages of exclusive items—tarnished the experience for others.

Ticketed events like Sweethearts Nite are designed to offer guests an exclusive experience, but the combination of high demand and limited supply can lead to logistical challenges. Disneyland Resort has yet to address the complaints publicly, but many fans are hoping for adjustments in future nights of the event to better manage crowds and ensure availability of the advertised perks.

What’s Next for Sweethearts Nite?

Disney After Dark: Sweethearts Nite is scheduled to run on select nights throughout February, giving Disney the opportunity to refine operations and address guest feedback. For attendees planning to visit future nights, arriving early and strategizing priorities—whether it’s characters, food, or merchandise—may help make the most of the event.

As with all Disneyland experiences, reactions to Sweethearts Nite highlight the varying expectations and experiences of parkgoers. Whether a magical evening or a letdown, the event has certainly sparked a lively conversation among Disney fans.