Crowds Create “Safety Nightmare” at Disneyland Event

An uncontrolled crowd spoiled what is typically one of the most popular events of the year at Disneyland Resort. Multiple guests at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite shared videos of a beloved interactive entertainment experience spiraling into a packed and panicked mess.

Guests were enjoying the Royal Ball, an exclusive dance class only offered at the Valentine’s Day-inspired Disneyland After Dark event. The Fairy Godmother leads a ballroom dancing class for guests as Disney Princesses, their Princes, and the Tremaine family dance through the crowd. TikTok account @myworldluluuu shared this video of the entertainment offering before things took a turn for the worst:

Because it takes place in an open outdoor area, it was difficult for Disney cast members to control guests interested in the Royal Ball. This crowding made it difficult for guests to use pathways to move around Disneyland Park, even if they weren’t interested in learning to dance.

@itsdwats shared this video in which The Fairy Godmother instructs guests to breathe deeply. At the same time, a woman screams, “Get out of my way!” The guest also explained that the first show wasn’t as crowded as the second, when this clip was filmed.

“The craziness of trying to enjoy the Royal Ball at Sweethearts Night [sic.],” the guest wrote. “It was a safety nightmare.”

@misskittykat323 took a video from a vantage point above the crowd, calling the event a “disaster:”

In a comment, the guest noted that only the Royal Ball area suffered from extreme crowding. It was easier to navigate the rest of Disneyland Park.

With more Sweethearts’ Nite events scheduled for January 30 and February 1, 6, 8, 12, and 14, it’s unclear what action Disneyland Resort will take to avoid similar mass crowding. The Southern California Disney park did not respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment about the incident.

More on Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite sells out instantly every year. Celebrate the most romantic time of the year with your favorite Disney couples, including Cinderella and Prince Charming, Flik and Atta, Snow White and her Prince, Rapunzel and Flynn, Aladdin and Jasmine, and more. It ends with an exclusive nighttime spectacular visible from Main Street, U.S.A., and in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“Celebrate with the love of your life, your best pal, your dearest friends or cherished family members at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite!” the official event description reads. “Disneyland park will transform into a celebration of love with unique entertainment, rare characters, specialty food and beverages, shorter attraction wait times and more.”

Other Disneyland After Dark events include Pride Nite, Disney Channel Nite, Disney Princess Nite, and Star Wars Nite. Check the Disneyland Resort website or app for information about upcoming special events.

Disneyland After Dark events start at 9:00 p.m. and end at 1:00 a.m. Any guest with an event ticket can enter Disneyland Park as early as 6:00 p.m. to maximize their theme park fun! (Photo ops, entertainment, and other exclusive offerings don’t begin until 9:00 p.m.)

