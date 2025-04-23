BREAKING: Disney Announces Cheaper, More Affordable Annual Passes

Did Disney just drop shell-shocking news about a new tier of annual passes launching soon? Imagine stepping onto a palm-lined boulevard, camera flashes sparkling as you walk beneath a marquee lit like a thousand stars.

The red carpet is rolled out, and you’re no longer just a guest—you’re the star of the show.

That’s the new magic awaiting visitors to Disneyland Paris—but what sparked such a dramatic change at one of Europe’s most iconic destinations?

New Disney Annual Passes Tiers | From Studios to Stories: The Birth of Disney Adventure World

As the resort quietly turned 33 this April, it didn’t just blow out candles—it blew the roof off expectations. What began as a humble celebration quickly turned into a landmark announcement that left Disney fans buzzing. A new name, breathtaking expansions, exclusive experiences, and a reimagined vision have reshaped the resort’s second park, once known as Walt Disney Studios. So, what does all this mean for the future of Disney in Europe?

Since its opening in 2002, Walt Disney Studios Park has often played second fiddle to its neighbor, Disneyland Park. But that’s about to change. Beginning in 2026, the park will proudly bear a brand-new name: Disney Adventure World—a title that reflects its bold leap from behind-the-scenes studio charm to fully immersive storytelling realms.

One of the first steps in this transformation arrives May 15 with the grand debut of World Premiere. The rethemed Studio 1 will no longer serve as a peek behind the camera but as an entrance into the glitz and glam of a classic Hollywood film premiere. With art deco facades, walkable boulevards, and stylish eateries like The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant, this area promises a nostalgic yet fresh twist on the Hollywood dream.

Arendelle Awaits: World of Frozen Rising on the Horizon

While the sparkle of Hollywood dazzles the front of the park, another kind of magic is quietly taking shape behind the scenes. Towering 36 meters above the ground, North Mountain is nearly ready to welcome guests into the Kingdom of Arendelle.

Opening in 2026, World of Frozen will invite guests to embark on a journey alongside Anna and Elsa, meet the royal sisters face-to-face, and explore themed shopping and dining locations. This new land represents not just another attraction, but a full-scale immersion into one of Disney’s most beloved animated worlds—and it’s only one chapter in the story of Disney Adventure World.

A New Era of Immersive Entertainment

But wait—there’s more. As part of a €2 billion investment plan announced back in 2018, Disney is doubling the park’s footprint and reinventing over 90% of its experiences. The reimagined park will feature Adventure Way, Adventure Bay, and eventually, a fully immersive world based on The Lion King. And yes, fans of Up can finally rejoice—the beloved Pixar film is inspiring a family-friendly flying carousel, offering sky-high views of the revamped park.

Evenings will dazzle, too. A cutting-edge nighttime spectacular is coming to the central lake, with water screens, fountains, lighting, and choreographed drones—currently being tested by Disney’s entertainment team.

Deeper Than Magic: Why This Expansion Really Matters

It’s easy to be swept away by the excitement of new attractions and themed lands, but beneath the surface, this evolution represents something much bigger. For years, Disneyland Paris has worked to escape the shadow of its American counterparts. With these changes, it’s not just catching up—it’s innovating on its own terms.

The shift from Walt Disney Studios to Disney Adventure World is more than a name change. It marks a philosophical pivot—from observing the magic to living inside it. It also reflects Disney’s broader move toward creating emotionally immersive experiences that don’t just entertain but transport.

And for European Disney fans, it means they no longer need to cross the ocean to find top-tier Disney storytelling.

A Disney Park Annual Pass Just for Kids

Disneyland Paris has introduced a new tiered pricing structure for its annual passes, now offering discounted rates for children aged 3 to 11 across all pass levels. This change provides more affordable options for families planning multiple visits to the parks.​

Bronze Pass : €289 for adults (12+), €223 for children (3–11) Access to both Disney Parks for 170 days per year Free parking (adult pass only)​

Silver Pass : €499 for adults, €378 for children Access for 300 days per year Free parking (adult pass only) 10% discount in shops and restaurants 10% off Disney Annual PhotoPass

Gold Pass : €699 for adults, €523 for children Unlimited access to both parks Early park entry (Extra Magic Time) Free parking (adult pass only) 15% discount in shops and restaurants Free Annual Disney PhotoPass



These child-specific pricing options make it more economical for families to enjoy the magic of Disneyland Paris throughout the year. For more details and to purchase passes, visit the official Disneyland Paris website.​

Final Take On the New Disney Annual Passes: Disneyland Paris Is Becoming a Must-See Destination

With an ambitious expansion, iconic new lands, and experiences straight out of a Hollywood dream, Disneyland Paris is evolving into a global Disney destination—not just a European gem. As its 33rd year marks a turning point, the park isn’t looking back. It’s forging ahead, boldly declaring that the adventure has only just begun.

And as Disney says: Adventure is out there. The question is—are you ready for it?