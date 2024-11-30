New Disney World Update Confirms 2025 Will Be a Big Year ‘The Little Mermaid’

Next year will be a big year for fans of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Disney has begun searching for its newest crop of performers for its upcoming reimagined Little Mermaid show. The new attraction, officially titled The Little Mermaid—A Musical Adventure, was announced in 2023 and will replace Voyage of the Little Mermaid, with Disney now on the hunt for new actors and actresses.

According to Wdwmagic, Disney Live Entertainment has issued a new casting call for full-time and sub roles in the upcoming experience, which will debut in the summer of 2025.

Inspired by Disney’s classic 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid, Disney World’s newest live production will feature a fresh take on Ariel’s undersea adventure and the challenges she faces on land. Several new musical numbers inspired by the film will be performed during the show.

Iconic songs like Part of Your World and Kiss the Girl will also make an appearance, with Disney promising to deliver cutting-edge effects and a bold new design.

As the attraction’s opening day approaches, Disney has issued a casting call for both Ariel and Prince Eric. Disney is looking for the best of the best, and each role comes with a description of what the company is searching for in its next stars.

For the role of Ariel, Disney is looking for a performer between 5’2″ and 5’6″ with a lyrical pop soprano voice who is a spirited, curious mermaid princess at heart.

Disney is searching for charismatic performers between 5’10” and 6’0″ for Eric. Prince Eric requires performers to act and emote but is not a singing role.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid was an attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World. The attraction was a beautiful, musical blend of puppetry and live performers, offering viewers an abridged retelling of the iconic original Disney animated film.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid closed in 2020 after acting as a staple of the live entertainment offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades. The show began in 1992 and featured daily live performances until 2020. It temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but never reopened.

The show’s building has remained empty and vacant since Disney’s original Little Mermaid show closed, but Disney has some very exciting plans for this space, with a new casting call shedding even more light onto the new Little Mermaid attraction.

The character of Ariel and Disney’s The Little Mermaid franchise are both already well-represented within Walt Disney World. Ariel also has her own dark ride at Magic Kingdom called Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid.

“The Little Mermaid—A Musical Adventure” does not have an official opening date, but the show will be located in the original Voyage of the Little Mermaid show building, which is near Disney Junior Play and Dance!, Toy Story Land, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Are you looking forward to Disney World’s new Little Mermaid show?