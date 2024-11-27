Disney Influencer Faces Backlash After Riding Flight of Passage While Pregnant

A Disney influencer and mom has found herself at the center of controversy after sharing a post about riding Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom while pregnant.

The ride, widely celebrated for its immersive experience, is also known for its intensity, prompting Disney to issue strong recommendations against pregnant guests riding it or any other roller coasters or intense attractions at Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: Can You Enjoy the Disney Parks if You’re Pregnant?

The Post That Sparked Debate

In her post, the influencer shared her excitement about experiencing the beloved attraction despite her pregnancy. However, the post quickly gained attention for all the wrong reasons, with many followers expressing concern about her decision.

Comments on the post ranged from supportive to highly critical. One X user shared:

Why would you ride Flight Of Passage pregnant

Why would you ride Flight Of Passage pregnant pic.twitter.com/I0bx79o0vd — No Context Theme Parks (@OOCParks) November 27, 2024

Disney’s Safety Guidelines

Disney’s official guidelines for Flight of Passage clearly state that pregnant guests should not ride the attraction due to the ride’s intense movements and physical restraints. The warnings are prominently displayed in the park, on the My Disney Experience app, and on signage near the ride’s entrance.

The ride simulates flying on the back of a banshee and involves sudden drops, sharp turns, and immersive visuals, all of which contribute to the attraction’s popularity but also its physical demands. These features are among the reasons Disney advises against pregnant guests riding, alongside similar restrictions for rides like Expedition Everest and Space Mountain.

Disney Rides Pregnant Guests Should Avoid for Safety

For many, visiting a Disney park is a magical experience, offering a mix of thrilling attractions and family-friendly fun. However, for expectant mothers, safety is paramount, and not all Disney rides are suitable during pregnancy. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland provide clear guidelines on which attractions are unsafe for pregnant guests, ensuring that both mom and baby remain safe during the visit. Disney’s safety guidelines highlight rides with intense movements, sharp turns, sudden drops, or physical restraints that could pose risks for pregnant individuals. The heightened forces and jarring motions of certain attractions could potentially impact the health and well-being of both the expectant mother and the unborn baby. Rides to Avoid at Walt Disney World Resort Magic Kingdom Park Space Mountain : This high-speed roller coaster in the dark features sharp turns and drops.

: This high-speed roller coaster in the dark features sharp turns and drops. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad : Known as the “wildest ride in the wilderness,” this coaster’s rough, bumpy movements make it unsafe.

: Known as the “wildest ride in the wilderness,” this coaster’s rough, bumpy movements make it unsafe. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train : Though family-friendly, this ride includes sudden dips and turns.

: Though family-friendly, this ride includes sudden dips and turns. The Barnstormer: Roller coaster with drops and turns.

Roller coaster with drops and turns. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: Large drop at the end.

Large drop at the end. Tomorrowland Speedway: Jerks, high speeds, potential bumps.

Jerks, high speeds, potential bumps. TRON Lightcycle/ Run: Big drops and thriller roller coaster experience. EPCOT Test Track : Features rapid acceleration, sharp curves, and sudden stops.

: Features rapid acceleration, sharp curves, and sudden stops. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind : A thrilling, high-speed indoor coaster with spinning elements.

: A thrilling, high-speed indoor coaster with spinning elements. Mission: SPACE (Orange Mission): Simulates intense G-forces during a space mission. Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith : A high-speed indoor coaster with inversions and rapid launches.

: A high-speed indoor coaster with inversions and rapid launches. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance : While immersive, certain motion elements and drops make it unsafe for pregnant guests.

: While immersive, certain motion elements and drops make it unsafe for pregnant guests. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror : Features sudden, intense free-fall drops.

: Features sudden, intense free-fall drops. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run: Drops and sudden jolts.

Drops and sudden jolts. Slinky Dig Dash: A roller coaster with drops and thrilling turns.

A roller coaster with drops and thrilling turns. Star Tours: The Adventures Continue: Small drops and some shakes. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Avatar Flight of Passage : Simulates flying on a banshee with sudden movements and drops.

: Simulates flying on a banshee with sudden movements and drops. Expedition Everest : A high-speed roller coaster with sharp turns, drops, and backward motion.

: A high-speed roller coaster with sharp turns, drops, and backward motion. DINOSAUR : A turbulent dark ride with sharp jolts and rapid stops.

: A turbulent dark ride with sharp jolts and rapid stops. Kali River Rapids: Bumpy and thrilling water ride.

Bumpy and thrilling water ride. Kilimanjaro Safaris: A driving experience full of bumps and jolts. Rides to Avoid at Disneyland Resort Disneyland Park Indiana Jones Adventure : A rough and bumpy ride with sudden motions.

: A rough and bumpy ride with sudden motions. Matterhorn Bobsleds : A fast, jerky coaster through snowy peaks.

: A fast, jerky coaster through snowy peaks. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad : Similar to its Walt Disney World counterpart, it’s not suitable for expectant mothers.

: Similar to its Walt Disney World counterpart, it’s not suitable for expectant mothers. Autopia: Fast turns and bumpy ride.

Fast turns and bumpy ride. Space Mountain: Thrilling roller coaster with turns, drops, and jerks.

Thrilling roller coaster with turns, drops, and jerks. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run: Lots of drops and abrupt turns.

Lots of drops and abrupt turns. Star Tours- The Adventures Continue: Lots of bumps and movement.

Lots of bumps and movement. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: A thrilling ride, unsafe for pregnancy.

A thrilling ride, unsafe for pregnancy. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure- Now Open!: Thrilling drop at the end. Disney California Adventure Incredicoaster : A looping roller coaster with sharp turns and a high-speed launch.

: A looping roller coaster with sharp turns and a high-speed launch. Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! : Features intense drops similar to the Tower of Terror.

: Features intense drops similar to the Tower of Terror. Goofy’s Sky School: A coaster-style attraction.

A coaster-style attraction. Grizzly River Run: Large drops and thrilling experiences.

Large drops and thrilling experiences. Incredicoaster: Full roller coaster with drops and climbs.

Full roller coaster with drops and climbs. Radiator Springs Racers: Potentially bumpy and jerky attraction.

The Debate Over Influencer Responsibility

The incident has reignited conversations about the responsibility influencers have when sharing their experiences, especially in spaces like Disney parks, where safety and family-friendliness are paramount. Critics argue that by posting about her decision to ride, the influencer could unintentionally encourage others to disregard safety guidelines.

This controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to Disney’s safety guidelines, which are designed with guest well-being in mind. The company’s recommendations are based on rigorous testing and medical advice, ensuring that all guests can enjoy the magic of the parks without unnecessary risk.

While the influencer’s actions have sparked a heated debate, Disney continues to encourage all guests, including expectant mothers, to consider safety first when choosing which attractions to experience. For those unable to ride intense attractions, Disney offers plenty of other magical experiences that cater to all ages and physical conditions, ensuring no one misses out on the fun.