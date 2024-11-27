Disney Influencer Faces Backlash After Riding Flight of Passage While Pregnant

The ride, widely celebrated for its immersive experience, is also known for its intensity, prompting Disney to issue strong recommendations against pregnant guests riding it or any other roller coasters or intense attractions at Walt Disney World Resort.
In her post, the influencer shared her excitement about experiencing the beloved attraction despite her pregnancy. However, the post quickly gained attention for all the wrong reasons, with many followers expressing concern about her decision.
Comments on the post ranged from supportive to highly critical. One X user shared:
Disney’s official guidelines for Flight of Passage clearly state that pregnant guests should not ride the attraction due to the ride’s intense movements and physical restraints. The warnings are prominently displayed in the park, on the My Disney Experience app, and on signage near the ride’s entrance.
The ride simulates flying on the back of a banshee and involves sudden drops, sharp turns, and immersive visuals, all of which contribute to the attraction’s popularity but also its physical demands. These features are among the reasons Disney advises against pregnant guests riding, alongside similar restrictions for rides like Expedition Everest and Space Mountain.
Disney Rides Pregnant Guests Should Avoid for Safety
For many, visiting a Disney park is a magical experience, offering a mix of thrilling attractions and family-friendly fun. However, for expectant mothers, safety is paramount, and not all Disney rides are suitable during pregnancy. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland provide clear guidelines on which attractions are unsafe for pregnant guests, ensuring that both mom and baby remain safe during the visit.
Disney’s safety guidelines highlight rides with intense movements, sharp turns, sudden drops, or physical restraints that could pose risks for pregnant individuals. The heightened forces and jarring motions of certain attractions could potentially impact the health and well-being of both the expectant mother and the unborn baby.
Indiana Jones Adventure: A rough and bumpy ride with sudden motions.
Matterhorn Bobsleds: A fast, jerky coaster through snowy peaks.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: Similar to its Walt Disney World counterpart, it’s not suitable for expectant mothers.
Autopia: Fast turns and bumpy ride.
Space Mountain: Thrilling roller coaster with turns, drops, and jerks.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run: Lots of drops and abrupt turns.
Star Tours- The Adventures Continue: Lots of bumps and movement.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance: A thrilling ride, unsafe for pregnancy.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure- Now Open!: Thrilling drop at the end.
Disney California Adventure
Incredicoaster: A looping roller coaster with sharp turns and a high-speed launch.
Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!: Features intense drops similar to the Tower of Terror.
Goofy’s Sky School: A coaster-style attraction.
Grizzly River Run: Large drops and thrilling experiences.
Incredicoaster: Full roller coaster with drops and climbs.
Radiator Springs Racers: Potentially bumpy and jerky attraction.
The Debate Over Influencer Responsibility
The incident has reignited conversations about the responsibility influencers have when sharing their experiences, especially in spaces like Disney parks, where safety and family-friendliness are paramount. Critics argue that by posting about her decision to ride, the influencer could unintentionally encourage others to disregard safety guidelines.
This controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to Disney’s safety guidelines, which are designed with guest well-being in mind. The company’s recommendations are based on rigorous testing and medical advice, ensuring that all guests can enjoy the magic of the parks without unnecessary risk.
While the influencer’s actions have sparked a heated debate, Disney continues to encourage all guests, including expectant mothers, to consider safety first when choosing which attractions to experience. For those unable to ride intense attractions, Disney offers plenty of other magical experiences that cater to all ages and physical conditions, ensuring no one misses out on the fun.
