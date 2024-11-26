Disney Influencer Mom Slams Adult Guest for “Cutting” in Character Line

A mother and Disneyland Resort influencer has spoken out online, claiming that Disney cast members let an adult theme park guest cut in line in front of her disabled child. The adult Disney Park guest allegedly had priority access to a meet-and-greet with Dug and Carl, two characters from Pixar’s Up (2009). Carl left the area before meeting with the woman’s child and others waiting in line.

Liz (@maddyatdisneyland on Instagram) shares photos and videos of her daughter, Maddy, who has cystic fibrosis, at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. During a recent Disneyland Resort visit, the mother-daughter duo waited to be second in line to meet Dug and Carl.

When the Disney characters arrived, Liz and Maddy waited as the family in front of them took photos. But before Maddy could approach them, Disney cast members ushered another adult guest in front of them to meet Dug and Carl. Liz shared this video of the experience:

After the guest finished with the characters, Carl went backstage. Maddy was only able to meet Dug–even though Liz claimed he “said” he would stay. She stopped filming before “letting [the character attendant cast member] have it.”

“The lady who cut a child is also at fault!” she said.

Liz expanded on the incident in the video’s caption.

“[I] was so disappointed in the cast members and the lady who cut us!!” Liz wrote. “…[She] was thrown in front of us out of nowhere! I did have plenty to say it was not fair one bit!! Then the cast member tells Carl to go and not to stay to take a photo with Maddy!! So outrageous really!!!”

“We always plan out her interactions, that’s why we get such good content!” she continued. “Well this was so exciting for her to have these two together and what a cool chance.”

Liz said this and being denied Disability Access Service (DAS) for Maddy were the two “[worst] experiences to date at Disneyland.”

“There is no excuse possible to have a reason to cut Maddy,” she concluded. “Nothing I can hear would be a valid reason. I’m sure she maybe was influencer? Don’t Care!!”

Some anonymous Disney Park guests reported that the woman brought to the front of the line had been waiting somewhere else to meet Carl and Dug. However, Inside the Magic was unable to confirm these reports.

As for why Carl was taken inside, it’s possible that he had a costume malfunction or medical issue that he subtly signaled to his character attendant. Disney cast members take great care to prevent guests from noticing emergency signals from cast members.

