Crocodile Eats Another Animal at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Horrifies Guests

For Walt Disney World Resort guests, a trip on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park offers the thrill of seeing African wildlife up close—from giraffes and rhinos to lions and hippos. But one encounter left some Disney Park guests shocked when a crocodile displayed its natural hunting instincts right in front of them.

The Kilimanjaro Safaris experience is designed to transport guests to the African savannah on a guided adventure through the Harambe Wildlife Preserve. In this immersive environment, guests can observe animals roaming freely, just as they would in the wild. The experience’s unpredictability is part of its allure, but it also means that guests occasionally witness surprising, raw displays of nature.

Recently, a Disney Park guest shared an unforgettable experience on Reddit, describing a scene that seemed to have leaped straight out of a nature documentary. As their safari vehicle passed the Nile Crocodile habitat, guests noticed a rat scurrying around, unaware of the predators lying in wait. Before long, one of the massive crocodiles took notice.

“A few years ago, I saw a rat bouncing around on top of the crocodiles like Waldo in MuppetVision,” shared Redditor u/Tinkerbellado. “However, it was short-lived because one of the crocodiles opened its mouth and ate the rat.”

Though some might find the event a bit unsettling, it’s not the first time guests have witnessed nature take its course on the safari. In addition to sightings of crocodiles asserting their dominance over one another, guests have reported occasional “surprises” involving the wildlife interacting in ways Disney can’t predict—or control.

The crocodiles on Kilimanjaro Safaris are among the most territorial residents of the Harambe Wildlife Preserve, and it’s not uncommon for these powerful animals to assert themselves, even if it occasionally catches Disney Park guests off-guard. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is designed to showcase the authenticity of the animal kingdom, which means guests might get more than they bargained for!

