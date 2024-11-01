One of Disney World’s Most-Popular Souvenirs Is Permanently Out of Stock

One of Disney World’s most popular souvenirs has run out of stock, likely forever.

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Following the news that stock was running low on Disney World’s banshee interactive toy, it’s now been confirmed that one of the four original styles of this souvenir has permanently sold out. According to BlogMickey, a cast member working at Windtraders, Pandora’s gift shop, one variant of the land’s banshee toy is now gone for good.

These Pandora banshee toys are incredibly unique in that they allow guests to puppeteer them with cleverly designed levers and handles, letting their owners bring their pets to life as they rest on their shoulders.

It was quite common to see guests walk around Pandora with their pet banshee on their shoulder, which not only provides fun entertainment for the guests that brought them but also adds to the overall immersion of Disney’s Avatar land as a whole.

Soon, this original banshee style will be replaced with a newer, more modernized design. As a result, Disney has stopped producing the original banshee toy, leading to one of the four original variants running out of stock permanently.

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The specific style that is now sold out is the blue banshee (shown above on the right). Disney previously announced that the new versions of these banshee toys will debut sometime this Fall. Instead of featuring a physical control to make them move, the new banshees will be all-electric.

The new toys will also feature glow-in-the-dark skin and will be able to interact with other shoulder banshees as guests walk nearby.

Disney won the IAAPA Judges Choice award for the design of the shoulder banshee when the toy was first released. The technology used in the shoulder banshee can also be seen in the Kowakian Monkey Lizard souvenir at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

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Pandora – The World of Avatar officially opened in 2017, ushering in an exciting new age for Walt Disney Imagineering and the Disney theme parks in general. Filled to the brim with stunning detail and immersive storytelling, Pandora was, and still is, unlike anything else seen inside a Disney theme park, effectively transporting guests to the fictional alien planet at the center of James Cameron’s epic sci-fi Avatar series.

Over the years, Pandora has reviewed a few tweaks and changes, mostly regarding the land’s quick-service location, Satu’li Canteen.

However, Pandora has remained remarkably unchanged since it first opened seven years ago, with Disney now building a second version of the land at its California theme park resort.

What’s your favorite part of Pandora – The World of Avatar?