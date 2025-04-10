Disney Officially Covers up Original ‘The Little Mermaid’

Walt Disney World Resort has officially covered up two theaters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as the park prepares to introduce two new shows this summer. One of the new attractions, “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure,” will replace the long-running “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” musical.

The upcoming shows are just part of a massive transformation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The third Central Florida Disney park underwent a similar transformation in the 2010s with the removal of the Studio Backlot Tour and Streets of America for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land, as well as the reimagining of the Chinese Theatre’s original Great Movie Ride into Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

In 2024, Walt Disney World Resort revealed more changes coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Grand Avenue area will begin a phased closing in May, with Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano’s final day of operations on May 10. Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzeRizzo will close on June 7. The shuttered area will eventually be home to a Monsters, Inc. (2001) land and the long-rumored door coaster.

But The Muppets aren’t moving out of Disney’s Hollywood Studios permanently. Although an exact closing date hasn’t been announced, Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will soon close for a Muppets retheme, bringing Jim Henson’s beloved characters back to the Disney park in a new way.

Unfortunately, with no opening date for the rethemed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster or the Monsters, Inc., land, it seems Disney Parks fans will be waiting a while. Luckily, two new experiences are opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month!

Crews are hard at work preparing the Sunset Showcase Theater (former home of Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, which closed last October) for the all-new “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” show. According to The Laughing Place, old signage recently disappeared from the building. Rolling planters and ropes have been installed in front of the entrance to prevent guests from peeking at ongoing work.

Rolling planters have also been installed in front of the former home of “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” in the Animation Courtyard. Some lingering fish decorations remain visible in the queue, but most old signage has long been removed from the theater.

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” will retell the story of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid (1989) using state-of-the-art technology, live performers, and all-new puppets. “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” will be a stunning showcase of Disney’s most nefarious creations, brought to life with jaw-dropping special effects, music, and unforgettable live performances.

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” and “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” will both debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27, 2025. Get ready for a magical summer at Walt Disney World Resort!

Which new show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are you most excited about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!