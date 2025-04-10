Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Announces New World for 2025: World of Imagination Coming Soon

Crowds on Main Street U.S.A. at Disney World with Cinderella Castle in the background

The Walt Disney World Resort is gaining a new world this year–the World of Imagination.

Cinderella walks toward a Cinderella Castle at Disney World
In 2025, The Walt Disney Company is pulling out all the stops at its Central Florida resort as the neighboring Universal parks prepare to expand. On May 22, 2025, the theme park landscape in the Sunshine State will change forever as Universal Epic Universe officially opens.

Epic Universe will be the third theme park gate to open at Universal Orlando Resort, joining Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and water park Universal’s Volcano Bay. Many have already deemed Epic Universe a “Disney killer,” but the Mouse House doesn’t seem concerned that its competitor is opening a new gate before they do.

While a fifth Disney World gate has not yet been confirmed–and, actually, Disney seems to be confident that the new additions to the already existing parks will satiate guests–an industry insider predicts Disney will announce a fifth theme park concept in the next 12 to 16 months.

Celestial Park within Universal Orlando Resort Epic Universe at sunset as lights strike a fun, enchanted ambience.
That said, Disney will be updating its four theme parks over the next few years. At Magic Kingdom, Frontierland will be reimagined to feature the Pixar Cars franchise and an area dedicated to the Disney villains, while Disney’s Animal Kingdom will move forward with its Tropical Americas retheme of the already closed DinoLand U.S.A.

As for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Monsters, Inc. franchise will take over the Grand Avenue area of the theme park, and the Muppets will become the new patrons of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. While EPCOT has already undergone a significant transformation with the opening of World Celebration last year, 2025 will see the reopening of Test Track.

Reading between the lines, though, and Disney is embellishing the guest experience as summer approaches. From the press release that all six parks will be open for the first time in six years the day before Epic Universe’s grand opening to the new offers coming thick and fast, there is a lot happening to draw guests to the flagship Disney resort.

Aerial view of the 'Cars' area in Frontierland in concept art.
For international guests, Disney has now confirmed a new world–the World of Imagination.

This new campaign invites guests to submit photos and experiences of their Walt Disney World Resort vacations so that the company can launch a new website around the guest experience. Disney outlined the World of Imagination in a recent email, which opened with “Be part of our World of Imagination: Magical Memories & Top Tips From Our Guests.”

“We’re creating a new website to showcase the unique and unforgettable experiences that make a Walt Disney World holiday truly magical,” the email reads. “We’d love you to submit your best tips, memories, photos, and videos for a chance to be featured on the new World of Inspiration website and beyond!”

Crowds in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom at Disney World.
The email then outlines what guests need to do to be part of this new world:

  • “Think of a short hint, tip, or memory to share.”
  • “Choose the photo or video that best illustrates it.”
  • “Click the button below and start uploading.”

The invitation concludes by saying: “So, whether it’s the warm Disney greeting, the dish you still crave, favourite spots to chill or enjoy family fun, Character meets or your no.1 tip, we can’t wait to hear!”

Disney World guests eating ice cream and looking at cell phone
Amid criticism of rising costs and a harder-than-ever navigational experience, it seems that Disney are hoping their own guests can use their memories to inspire the next wave of travellers.

Do you think this is a good idea for Disney? Or a grab at engaging with guests on the eve of a competitor’s new theme park opening? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

