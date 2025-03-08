History-Making Attraction Coming to Disney World: Muppets Replacement Confirmed

Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro and Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman took the stage at SXSW today to present The Future of World-Building at Disney, giving fans a glimpse into the next era of immersive storytelling and technological innovation.

From a sneak peek at the future of Star Wars in Disney Parks to a massive Pixar expansion, Disney enthusiasts have plenty to be excited about.

Disney Unveils the Future of Theme Parks at SXSW: Monsters, Inc. Land and More!

One of the most thrilling announcements came from Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Disney Imagineer Michael Hundgen, who revealed fresh details about the much-anticipated Monsters, Inc. land coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Originally announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, this expansion promises to transport guests straight into the bustling streets of Monstropolis.

Big news from Disney! A brand-new Monsters, Inc. rollercoaster is coming to Hollywood Studios, and it’s bringing the FIRST-ever suspended coaster and vertical lift! Get ready for an epic adventure through Monstropolis with thrills, laughs, and surprises at every turn. Plus, a whole new Monsters, Inc. Land is on the way! Construction starts soon — don’t miss a second of the fun! – @StreamingMagic on X

The upcoming Monsters, Inc. land will introduce guests to an entirely new section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering an immersive experience that brings the beloved Pixar franchise to life. While details are still under wraps, Docter and Hundgen shared exciting insights into the expansion’s headlining attraction: a suspended roller coaster inspired by the iconic door vault scene from Monsters, Inc.

This new ride will mark a major milestone for Disney Parks, as it will be the first-ever suspended coaster at any Disney destination worldwide. Imagineers have long dreamed of bringing the thrilling door vault sequence from the original 2001 film to life, and now, that dream is becoming a reality.

“The Imagineers have been itching to turn that moment into an attraction ever since we saw it for the first time,” Hundgen teased during the SXSW presentation.

The Ride’s Innovative Features

Disney is known for pushing the boundaries of attraction technology, and this new Monsters, Inc. roller coaster will include some groundbreaking elements:

Suspended Ride System: The coaster will allow guests to feel like they're soaring through the vault, weaving between swinging doors just like Mike and Sulley.

First-Ever Vertical Lift: In another first for Disney Parks, the attraction will incorporate a vertical lift system, adding an extra layer of excitement to the ride experience.
Immersive Storytelling: As with all Disney attractions, expect state-of-the-art animatronics, digital projections, and special effects to transport riders straight into the world of Monstropolis.

In another first for Disney Parks, the attraction will incorporate a vertical lift system, adding an extra layer of excitement to the ride experience. Immersive Storytelling: As with all Disney attractions, expect state-of-the-art animatronics, digital projections, and special effects to transport riders straight into the world of Monstropolis.

What Else Can Guests Expect in Monstropolis?

While the roller coaster will serve as the land’s marquee attraction, the new area is expected to feature additional experiences, themed dining, and character meet-and-greets. Though Disney has yet to confirm all the offerings, speculation suggests the land will incorporate interactive elements inspired by Monsters University and the original Monsters, Inc. film.

Guests will likely have the chance to explore familiar locations such as Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant or a retail shop themed to Monsters, Inc.’s Scare Floor. Themed entertainment, possibly including a street show or comedic interactions with Roz, could also be part of the experience, making this one of the most engaging Pixar lands ever created.

Pixar’s Pete Docter expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing how much this expansion means to the team behind Monsters, Inc. “I can tell you that everyone at Pixar is excited about how this is coming together,” Docter said. “It really is like a dream come true for us.”

A Bright Future for Disney Parks

The wait for Monsters, Inc. land won’t be too long, as Disney has confirmed that construction will begin this year. While no official opening date has been announced, fans can expect more updates as the project progresses. With past expansions such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land, Disney has proven that it takes immersive experiences to the next level.

Given the popularity of the Monsters, Inc. franchise, this new land is expected to be a major draw for guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the coming years.

The SXSW presentation made it clear that Disney is doubling down on immersive world-building, blending cutting-edge technology with beloved storytelling. From Star Wars to Pixar, the future of Disney Parks looks brighter than ever.

As Disney continues to innovate, guests can look forward to even more magical experiences that push the boundaries of theme park storytelling. Whether it’s soaring through the door vault of Monsters, Inc. or stepping into the streets of Monstropolis, this latest expansion is poised to become a must-visit destination for DIS fans worldwide.