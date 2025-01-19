Confirmed: Disney World To Demolish 34-Year-Old Attraction in 2025

Disney World is saying goodbye to yet another beloved area—Muppets Courtyard in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As changes continue across the parks, this fan-favorite spot will soon make way for an all-new Monsters, Inc.-themed land.

Muppets Courtyard, home to the long-running Muppet Vision 3D attraction, along with popular dining spots like Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano and PizzeRizzo, will soon become a thing of the past.

And yes, even the iconic Miss Piggy fountain will be removed as part of the transformation. While Disney hasn’t officially announced an exact date for the closure, we know that the new Monsters, Inc. land is set to begin construction in 2025, meaning demolition could start at any time.

If Disney follows a similar timeline to other major park changes, such as the phased closure of DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom, we can expect an official announcement just a few months before work begins. That means guests looking to experience the Muppets one last time should plan their visit sooner rather than later.

What to Expect in 2025

The upcoming Monsters, Inc. land isn’t the only big change coming to Disney World in 2025. A major transformation is happening across multiple parks, bringing new attractions, updated experiences, and fresh dining options.

Over at Magic Kingdom, several popular attractions are temporarily unavailable, making planning a visit a little trickier. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is currently closed for refurbishment, leaving Frontierland without one of its most thrilling rides.

The Walt Disney World Railroad is also down once again, impacting convenient transportation around the park. On top of that, Tomorrowland’s Astro Orbiter and the Dumbo playground in Storybook Circus are both closed, meaning guests with little ones will need to adjust their plans accordingly.

EPCOT is also seeing its fair share of refurbishments. Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros will be closed from January 6 to March 15, 2025, leaving fans of the beloved attraction without their usual relaxing boat ride through the Mexico Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Test Track remains closed for its highly anticipated reimagining, which promises to bring fresh design elements and innovative storytelling inspired by Chevrolet’s vision for the future of driving.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is undergoing some major transformations, too, with the closure of DinoLand paving the way for a new Tropical Americas-themed land. Inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones, this expansion will bring fresh experiences and attractions that align with the park’s focus on nature and adventure.

While all these exciting changes are on the horizon, it’s understandable that saying goodbye to longtime favorites like Muppets Courtyard might feel bittersweet. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the Muppets or simply looking forward to what’s next, Disney’s ever-evolving landscape promises plenty of surprises in the coming years.

Stay tuned for more updates on when demolition will officially begin and what else is in store for Disney World in 2025.